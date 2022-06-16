ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

F1: Toto Wolff denies claims of Lewis Hamilton decline

By Alex Pattle
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FnOXV_0gCVbCgr00

Toto Wolff has played down claims that Lewis Hamilton has regressed as a driver, insisting that the Briton is not “losing his ability”.

Hamilton has won a joint-record seven Formula 1 titles, with six of them having come with his current team, Mercedes – including four in a row between 2017 and 2020.

The 37-year-old was one lap away from winning the title in 2021 and has struggled so far this season, but Mercedes team principal Wolff believes that car issues are to blame for Hamilton’s recent underwhelming finishes.

“No, I don’t think it’s like [he is in decline]. He is the best that has ever been,” Wolff told Channel 4, per Planet F1 .

“Between Abu Dhabi in 2021 [and] dominating the last third of the season, to four months later, you are not losing your ability.”

Hamilton’s best finish of the season so far has been a third place at the Bahrain Grand Prix, which kickstarted F1 ’s 2022 campaign.

Since then, Hamilton has finished behind new teammate and compatriot George Russell, 24, in each race.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x4rv3_0gCVbCgr00

“How they appear to me, both of them, it’s very professional,” Wolff said.

“They have been given a car that is a bit sub-par, each of them tries to develop the car further, they have both gone [in] a different set-up direction. Lewis [in Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying] was again very experimental but can be available in the long term.

“I think as long as the car is not good enough to really be racing at the front, the differences are small and I don’t think you can have a pattern saying, ‘George is continuously outperforming Lewis,’ or the other way around.

“We have seen Lewis in Barcelona, he was the genius that we know, so I think what I enjoy is them working together and trying to bring the car back to the front.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

George Russell warned over Lewis Hamilton’s potential at Mercedes

George Russell has been warned that Lewis Hamilton hasn't lost a step despite a poor start to the 2022 season.The seven-time world champion has finished behind teammate Russell at every round since the first race and trails him by 37 points in the standings. Hamilton has also been cast 88 points adrift of his title rival a year ago, Max Verstappen, amid consistent technical problems with his Mercedes.But Daniel Ricciardo believes Hamilton is still more than capable of challenging at the very front end of the grid."I definitely think Lewis is as capable as ever. We all knew George...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

F1 practice: What time is Canadian Grand Prix and how can I watch?

Formula 1 heads to Canada this weekend with Red Bull having taken a clear lead over Ferrari in the championship battle. Charles Leclerc started on pole at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix last weekend but an engine failure caused the Ferrari driver to retire from the race. F1 practice LIVE: Canadian Grand Prix times and latest updatesMax Verstappen capitalised to claim victory and now boasts a 21-point lead over teammate Sergio Perez in the drivers’ standings, with Leclerc a further 13 points back.Lewis Hamilton was left with severe back pain due to the porpoising issue with his Mercedes car, but the...
MOTORSPORTS
Grand Tour Nation

F1 News: Max Verstappen Stands Against FIA’s New Porpoising Directive

Max Verstappen has made it clear that he is standing against the new FIA’s directive to deal with the porpoising issues many of the teams are struggling with. 2022 brought a change of regulations to F1 with the majority of downforce coming from underneath the car through a phenomenon called ground effect. This was brought […] The post F1 News: Max Verstappen Stands Against FIA’s New Porpoising Directive appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Toto Wolff
Person
Lewis Hamilton
The Independent

F1 race LIVE: Canadian Grand Prix build-up with Max Verstappen takes pole

Max Verstappen stormed to a scintillating pole position for the Canadian Grand Prix as he dominated in changeable conditions to continue his quest for a second world championship.The Red Bull driver was untouchable in the rain as mistakes and mechanical issues rained on the parade of his closest challengers.With the Gilles Villeneuve Circuit drying out throughout qualifying, Verstappen was the man who mastered the conditions, clocking an impressive time of one minute 21.299 seconds as Formula One delivered on its return to Montreal following a three-year hiatus.Fernando Alonso will start second for Alpine, the experienced campaigner also getting on...
MOTORSPORTS
ESPN

Lewis Hamilton on a high with fourth in Canada qualifying

Seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton was ecstatic after fourth place in Canadian Grand Prix qualifying raised the Mercedes driver's hopes of returning to the Formula One podium. The Briton has struggled all year with a bouncing car that he described on Friday as a disaster but, in wet conditions,...
MOTORSPORTS
ESPN

Fernando Alonso, Lewis Hamilton deliver in Canada rain but Max Verstappen still in a league of his own

MONTREAL -- A heavy downpour and a drying track has been a box office combination at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve before and it proved to be so again Saturday. Max Verstappen claimed a dominant pole position, Fernando Alonso made a popular return to the front row of the grid and Lewis Hamilton delivered an impressive result just six days after he was barely able to climb out of the cockpit of his car in Baku.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mercedes#Channel 4#Between Abu Dhabi
The Independent

F1 LIVE: Canadian Grand Prix practice as Lewis Hamilton faces ‘different calibre’ George Russell

Follow live F1 news and build-up to the Canadian Grand Prix at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, with Lewis Hamilton set to race despite injuring his back in Baku on Sunday as the controversial porpoising issue shows no signs of concluding. Hamilton finished fourth behind race winner and last season’s title rival Verstappen, fellow Red Bull driver Sergio Perez and Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate George Russell, but suffered back pain as his car bounced around the Azerbaijan street circuit.It led to more fallout as Red Bull boss Christian Horner dismissed Toto Wolff’s claims that the FIA needed to adjust the rules...
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

Championship leader Max Verstappen quickest in BOTH practices at Canadian Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton's struggles continue as he describes his stricken Mercedes as 'UNDRIVEABLE'

Max Verstappen dominated the opening day of the Canadian Grand Prix as Formula One returned to Montreal for the first time in three years. The defending world champion is currently top of the standings and was untouchable in both of Friday's practice sessions at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. Verstappen is...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton slams ‘undriveable’ Mercedes car which is ‘worst’ in his F1 career

Lewis Hamilton has lambasted Mercedes’ 2022 Formula 1 car after once again suffering from intense bouncing and poor performance in practice for the Canadian Grand Prix.The seven-time world champion experimented with a new floor and different setups on his car in Friday night’s running in Montreal, but only ended up 13th fastest at the end of the second free practice session, telling his team over the radio: “This car is now undriveable.”Mercedes have been struggling after transitioning to F1’s new set of technical regulations, which have undergone their biggest revision in a generation. A return to ground effect aerodynamics for...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

Max Verstappen says FIA bouncing intervention 'not correct'

MONTREAL, Canada -- Reigning world champion Max Verstappen does not agree with Formula One's rules being changed mid-way through the season to stop cars violently bouncing at high speeds. The FIA has vowed to reduce or eliminate the bouncing F1 cars have been doing this year due to concerns over...
MOTORSPORTS
Grand Tour Nation

F1 News: Lewis Hamilton On Horrific FP2 – “Nothing We Are Doing To This Car Seems To Work”

The first day of the Canadian Grand Prix was saddening for the Mercedes team who have been battling with porpoising throughout the season. Despite more experimental upgrades which included a stiffer suspension setup at the rear of the car and a modified and stiffer floor, the car was even worse than before. After FP2, Lewis […] The post F1 News: Lewis Hamilton On Horrific FP2 – “Nothing We Are Doing To This Car Seems To Work” appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Fernando Alonso fastest in final practice amid challenging conditions at Canadian Grand Prix

Fernando Alonso set the fastest time in a wet third practice session ahead of Canadian Grand Prix qualifying.The Alpine driver set the pace on the intermediate tyre with changeable conditions around the Gilles Villeneuve Circuit, where reigning champion and championship leader Max Verstappen just about kept his car out of the wall following a spin at the end of the hour.Alonso set a time of one minute 33.836 seconds to top the time sheets ahead of the AlphaTauri of Pierre Gasly.Verstappen ended the session down in ninth, with the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc not taking part as he replaced several...
WEATHER
ESPN

Lewis Hamilton on back foot at Canadian GP after 'disaster' Friday

MONTREAL -- Lewis Hamilton branded an experimental start to Mercedes' Canadian Grand Prix a "disaster". Hamilton's form has been up and down this season and he looked out of sorts on Friday, finishing the second session down in 13th. The first two hours of practice are usually an opportunity to...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Christian Horner claims F1 title fight will end up in court if FIA doesn’t act on cost cap

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has claimed that up to half of Formula 1 teams will breach the sport’s cost cap if governing body the FIA does not opt to raise it, and warned that the battle for the 2022 championship could end up in court.All ten F1 teams are limited to an annual budget of $140m to run their 2022 season, comprising costs spent in every area including car parts, staff salaries, and shipping. The cost cap is designed to prevent teams from overspending and causing themselves financial problems, but Horner says the cost-of-living crisis and rises in...
BUSINESS
The Independent

George Russell says Mercedes ‘have a lot of work to do’ to avoid painful Canadian Grand Prix

George Russell says Mercedes still “have a lot of work to do” to catch up to the frontrunning teams in Formula 1 after struggling in the opening practice sessions for the Canadian Grand Prix.The Silver Arrows have been the fastest team in Formula 1 every season since 2014, but are off the pace of frontrunners Ferrari and Red Bull this season, and Russell ended up only seventh fastest at the end of the second round of practice running in Montreal on Friday evening.Mercedes have been struggling after transitioning to F1’s new set of technical regulations, which have undergone their biggest...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton elated with fourth as Max Verstappen takes pole in wet Montreal

Max Verstappen stormed to a scintillating pole position for the Canadian Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton drove through the pain to qualify an “awesome” fourth in Montreal.Reigning champion Verstappen was untouchable amid the showers as mistakes and mechanical issues rained on the parade of his closest challengers.With the Gilles Villeneuve Circuit drying out throughout qualifying, Verstappen was the man who mastered the conditions, clocking an impressive time of one minute 21.299 seconds as Formula One delivered on its return to Montreal following a three-year hiatus.“We still expect it not to be a straightforward race,” said Verstappen.“With the tricky conditions today....
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Calvin Ramsay: Liverpool sign Scottish youngster from Aberdeen for £4m

Liverpool have signed Calvin Ramsay from Aberdeen for £4 million.The deal for the 18-year-old could rise to £6.5m with a further £2.5m available in add ons, plus a sell-on clause for the Scottish club worth 17.5 percent.Ramsay, who has penned a five-year contract and will wear No 22 at Anfield, will be part of the first team immediately with no plans to loan the player out this season.The Scotland Under-21 international will provide cover for Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back and admitted the move was a “dream come true”.“I’m just buzzing and it’s a dream come true really to be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

702K+
Followers
227K+
Post
332M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy