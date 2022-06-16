ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Former Canadian general who went to Ukraine to fight Russia charged with sexual assault back home

By Maroosha Muzaffar
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jhGtO_0gCVbBo800

A former Canadian general, who is currently in Ukraine fighting the Russian forces, has been charged with sexual assault back home.

Retired lieutenant general Trevor Cadieu has been charged with two counts of sexual assault related to an incident in 1994.

The senior Canadian military leadership approved Gen Cadieu’s request to retire from the military as of 5 April. He was facing allegations of sexual assault and has been under investigation by military police since September.

Soon after, he travelled to Ukraine and volunteered to fight for the Ukrainian military.

On Wednesday, the Canadian Forces Provost Marshal’s office announced the charges against Mr Cadieu.

Mr Cadieu has been accused of raping an 18-year-old student at the Royal Military College in 1994. At the time of the alleged incident, he was a senior cadet at the college and the woman had just started her education there.

In an email statement to Canadian newspaper Ottawa Citizen , Mr Cadieu admitted that he had been informed of the charges. “I am making arrangements to return to Canada from Ukraine, and I will continue to cooperate with this process, as I have from the start.”

The newspaper reported that in his earlier statement, the former general had refuted the allegations against him and called them false.

Meanwhile, the Canadian Forces Provost Marshal said the matter “will now proceed through the civilian justice system” and refused to divulge further information at this time.

Mr Cadieu has received support from Canadian Forces staff and retired military personnel during the investigation, according to local reports.

The complainant, on the other hand, has faced increasing questions on social media about her mental state and her alleged motives.

In earlier interviews, the woman had called the process an “institutional betrayal” from the Canadian Forces.

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Dash and bodycam clips showing officer-involved shooting of 13-year-old contradicts law enforcement narrative, lawyer says

Body and dashcam video showing the deadly officer-involved shooting of 13-year-old Andre Hernandez Jr. contradict the narrative provided by law enforcement, according to an attorney hired by the boy’s family. San Antonio police have said officers were responding to reports of gunfire when the fatal incident unfolded around 1:20...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Vice

Canadian Police Just Raided the Homes of Multiple Neo-Nazi Terror Suspects

Canadian police raided two properties in Quebec they suspect of being connected to members of the neo-Nazi terrorist organization Atomwaffen Division. RCMP Cpl. Charles Poirier described the raids to VICE World News as a “national security operation” involving several individuals suspected to be connected to the Atomwaffen Division. Two search warrants have been executed and multiple people are being investigated in the operation.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Woman filmed attacking four Asian women with pepper spray in New York is charged with hate crimes

A woman who was caught on camera allegedly attacking four Asian women with pepper spray and hurling racist abuse at them in New York City has been arrested and charged with hate crimes.Madeline Barker, a 47-year-old from Florida, was taken into custody on Friday after a passerby recognised her as the woman in the now-viral video and tipped off police.The footage shows the woman harassing four young Asian women in the Meatpacking District of Manhattan on 11 June and screaming at them to “go back to where you came from”.Dressed in a bright fuschia outfit and oversized sunglasses, the...
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian#Ukraine#Military Police#Violent Crime#Russian#Ukrainian#Ottawa Citizen
The Independent

Voices: We must face the fact that rape is being used as a weapon of war in Ukraine

The conflict in Ukraine shows that sexual violence is still being used as a weapon of war, terrorising civilian populations.A mounting body of evidence has demonstrated that summary executions, rape and torture have been used against civilians in areas under Russian control since the Kremlin’s invasion. Despite predictable denials by the Russian authorities of this and other atrocities by its soldiers, there appears to have been little attempt to hide the crimes, implying they may be tolerated, if not ordered, by Russian command.The psychological violence inflicted by sexual assault is such that it takes a great deal of courage for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ukraine says it has struck Russian boat in Black Sea

The Ukrainian navy claimed Friday that it struck a Russian boat carrying air defense systems to a strategic island in the Black Sea.In a statement on social media, the navy said that the Vasily Bekh was used to transport ammunition, weapons and personnel to Snake Island, which is vital for protecting sea lanes out of the key port of Odesa. It did not say how much damage it inflicted with the strike.Snake Island, located some 35 kilometers (20 miles) off the coast, figured memorably early in the war when Ukrainian border guards stationed there defied Russian orders to surrender,...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Canada
Bloomberg

Putin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in Ukraine

Sign up here to get the latest updates on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. You can also follow us on Telegram here. Russian President Vladimir Putin sought to justify his war in Ukraine as legal under international law at his flagship economic forum on Friday. Sitting beside him on the stage, a key ally diplomatically disagreed.
POLITICS
The Independent

Italian surgeon once hailed for pioneering windpipe surgery found guilty of bodily harm during operation

A disgraced Italian doctor who won global praise for pioneering windpipe surgery has been convicted by a Swedish court for causing bodily harm during an operation.Paolo Macchiarini, who was hailed in 2011 after claiming to have performed the world’s first synthetic trachea transplants using stem cells, was given a suspended sentence by a court in Sweden where he was a surgeon.But his work was called into question after three patients he treated with the trachea transplants subsequently died, reported the BBC.Prosecutors claimed the operations constituted assault or bodily harm due to negligence on the part of Macchiarini.The court cleared him...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Justice Department hits out at January 6 committee for not sharing witness transcripts

The Justice Department has accused the January 6 committee of withholding witness transcripts that would aid the prosecution of people who attacked the US Capitol.In a letter sent to the committee on Wednesday, the DOJ said the “failure” to grant it access to the transcripts “complicates the department’s ability to investigate and prosecute those who engaged in criminal conduct” in relation to the Capitol attack.“It is critical that the Select Committee provide us with copies of the transcripts of all of its witness interviews,” continued the letter, which was signed by Assistant Attorneys General Kenneth Polite, Jr and Matthew...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Colombian police find 1,300kg of cocaine hidden in potatoes

Police in Colombia said they discovered approximately 1,300kg of cocaine in an unlikely hiding place - potatoes.This video shows officers removing drugs from the food.Destined for Spain, the shipment raised suspicions with the Ministry of National Defense of Colombia when they saw the 'food' had no expiration dates.The drugs, which authorities said had been shaped using a hydraulic press, were seized from a shipment in Cartagena, a port city on Colombia's Caribbean coast.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Cyclist crashes into wife as she takes pictures of him crossing finish lineJan 6 committee shows shocking video of Capitol mob shouting ‘hang Mike Pence’Jan 6 mob chant 'Pence has betrayed the United States' in shocking footage
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Putin accuses West of trying to crush Russia with ‘stupid’ sanctions in economic ‘blitzkrieg’

Vladimir Putin accused the West of trying to crush Russia with “stupid” sanctions and said they had undertaken an economic “blitzkrieg” against the country.In a robust speech at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum he reaffirmed his commitment to the conflict with Ukraine and said the aim of the war was to defend “our” people in the Donbas region of the country.Putin said the Russian soldiers in the Donbas - that has been the scene for the most fearsome battles in recent months- were also fighting to defend Russia’s own “rights to secure development”.“The West has fundamentally refused...
POLITICS
The Independent

Man accidentally sets himself on fire while allegedly trying to steal gas

A man who allegedly tried stealing gasoline from a Utah business has been caught on video bursting into flames.The incident involved a security business, Summit Fire and Protection, who said it was targeted by two groups of thieves on Saturday.The first thief syphoned some of the gasoline from a company vehicle after removing the catalytic converter, the business told KSL-TV on Wednesday.Not long after, another alleged thief appeared at the company’s parking lot and began attempting to syphon what was left of the gasoline. He soon came into trouble.“The guy tried to syphon gas out of it and he...
GAS PRICE
The Independent

Philippine militants accused of beheading tourists surrender

Two long-wanted Abu Sayyaf militant commanders accused of beheading two kidnapped Canadian tourists and a German in the southern Philippines have surrendered to authorities, officials said Friday.Almujer Yadah and Bensito Quitino gave themselves up to military officials in Jolo town in southern Sulu province and surrendered their assault rifles, Sulu military commander Maj. Gen. Ignatius Patrimonio and other security officials said. The officials did not provide details of how and when the surrenders were arranged.The two were briefly presented in a news conference in an army camp in Jolo and later turned over to police. Sulu provincial police chief...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Alleged pedophile captured in Mexico with help of electronics-sniffing dog

An electronic-sniffing dog named Hidu was lavished with praise after the successful conclusion of an operation to apprehend suspected pedophile Jason Maatman in Mexico City earlier this month. The operation to catch Mr Maatman, who has openly advocated that people have sex with children, began in earnest several weeks ago when the Dutch anti-human trafficking organisation Free a Girl discovered that Mr Maatman, who is also Dutch, had fled to Mexico to escape open court cases in the Netherlands.Free a Girl alerted the US-based organisation Operation Underground Railroad and asked their colleagues to ensnare Mr Maatman. Operation Underground Railroad complied....
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

702K+
Followers
227K+
Post
332M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy