Post Malone says fiancée helped him out of ‘rough’ battle with alcoholism

By Nika Shakhnazarova
 3 days ago

He’s definitely Better Now.

Post Malone candidly opened up about some of the lowest points in his life during his painful battle with alcoholism after finding global fame.

And if it hadn’t been for his fiancée, the rapper doesn’t think he’d be the man he is today.

During a new interview on SiriusXM’s “ The Howard Stern Show ,” the rapper — whose real name is Austin Post — opened up about his past struggles with booze.

“I am responsible now,” the “Rockstar” hitmaker revealed. “It was to a really rough point, and I couldn’t get up off the floor for weeks.”

In an epic acoustic performance, Malone unleashed a powerful cover of Pearl Jam’s 1994 hit “Better Man,” which reminds him of his brother Jordan, who previously served as a Marine stationed in Hawaii.

Post Malone revealed that he was expecting a child with his fiancee in a recent interview with Howard Stern.
Sirius XM

“We went to go see him. I was 12, 13, maybe,” Malone said about his brother. “And he played this song, and we were driving around. This was on an island you could drive around in a couple of hours. And he played it, and I guess I’ve just been thinking about that a lot lately.”

“And he introduced me to Pearl Jam in a big f—ing way,” he added.

Opening up more about his battle with booze, Malone said his choice of drink impacted him in more ways than one, revealing he often drank “screwdrivers” — orange juice and vodka.

“It was vodka, and it was bodying fifths and trying to hang in there and talking to people who weren’t f—ing there,” he explained.

“I just have super beautiful people around me, and I met a really beautiful person that made me feel like a human being again,” he said of his future wife, who has not been publicly identified.

“It’s the guidance out of the dark into the light … She saved my f—ing life — it’s pretty epic.”

The rapper also credited pop star Justin Bieber for being a positive influence and helping him put an end to excessive drinking.

Post Malone visits SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show” at SiriusXM Studios on June 13, 2022, in Los Angeles, California.
Getty Images for SiriusXM

“There was a time to where I had so much guidance and Justin [Bieber] was guiding me … [but] at the end of the day I have to do what I want to do, and that’s what I’m going to do,” he told Stern.

“People can look at you from the outside and see that something’s wrong, and you can be trapped in your own f—ing world,” Malone explained. “I need to do a lot less talking and a lot more listening … I’m 26 and I’m learning every f—ing day.”

The “Circles” hitmaker said his past struggles with alcohol were a symptom of low self-esteem, revealing at a certain point in his life he was “not happy with who I was.”

“Now I just want to be better every f—ing day. All we can do is just don’t be a d—head, that’s the golden rule,” he admitted.

