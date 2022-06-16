Ohio Cops Seize Seven Pounds of Fentanyl, Stolen Cars, & Guns

Ohio Cops Seize Fentanyl SCDN photo archives

by Cyn Mackley SCDN

Ohio Police Departments teamed up with the FBI to make a huge bust. Now an Ohio man is behind bars.

Police say their multi-agency investigation involving the MPD Special Operations Unit, DPD, and the FBI helped them catch John Brown, also known as John John.

As part of the investigation, officers seized:

Almost 7 lbs of fentanyl

a large amount of cash

seven firearms

four vehicles

Five of the weapons were stolen as were two of the vehicles. They'd previously been reported missing from car dealerships in California.

Brown is currently in the custody of the feds. Anyone wishing to provide information about drug trafficking-related crimes can call 513 425-7731



