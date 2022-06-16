ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio Cops Seize Seven Pounds of Fentanyl, Stolen Cars, & Guns

SCDNReports
 3 days ago

Ohio Cops Seize Fentanyl

by Cyn Mackley SCDN

Ohio Police Departments teamed up with the FBI to make a huge bust. Now an Ohio man is behind bars.

Police say their multi-agency investigation involving the MPD Special Operations Unit, DPD, and the FBI helped them catch John Brown, also known as John John.

Overnight Gunfight Claims Innocent Victim

Ohio Cops Seize Fentanyl

Chaos After Shots Fired in Ohio Bar

2 Shot at Dangerous Apartment Complex

As part of the investigation, officers seized:

  • Almost 7 lbs of fentanyl
  • a large amount of cash
  • seven firearms
  • four vehicles

Five of the weapons were stolen as were two of the vehicles. They'd previously been reported missing from car dealerships in California.

Brown is currently in the custody of the feds. Anyone wishing to provide information about drug trafficking-related crimes can call 513 425-7731

Tim Crumly
3d ago

For many years the media show’s all these big drug traffickers from around the world and look at what cultures are doing it the most and it’s not white people!!!!!

Marcus Castro
2d ago

They probably stole 3/4 of that 🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑. IT IS A EARLY CHRISTMAS BONUS.THATS WHY THEY DIDN'T SAY THE ACTUAL AMOUNT.THATS WHAT THEY DO.

Yeahuhhuh
3d ago

Good bust officers! Will the new gun laws keep the stolen guns off the streets? No they won't!!!!!

