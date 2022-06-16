ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The pool can go on: Beaver Council approve MOU with pool committee to begin fundraising

By Nicholas Vercilla, Beaver County Times
 3 days ago
BEAVER – Fundraising for a new pool at Shaw Park can now begin in earnest.

Beaver Council approved a memorandum of understanding (MOU) Tuesday with a borough committee, whose goal is to fundraise $5.8 million over the next three to five years in order to rebuild the pool from the ground up, and to do renovation work to nearby Shaw Park.

Under the MOU, the committee will be responsible to cover all costs and fees for the rebuilding of the pool, including hiring a project manager.

The borough will continue to be responsible for ongoing maintenance at Shaw Park, and will pay the ongoing costs to maintain the pool like in years past.

The former Water Complex at Shaw Park closed down in 2020 due to it being in disrepair.

This led to a committee being formed to determine the feasibility of fixing the existing pool or building a completely new one.

The decision was ultimately to fundraise for a new one, with a fundraising plan created by the committee.

In the meantime, Butler-based DemEX LLC has removed and filled in the ground of the area of the pool.

Council President Alexander Andres said he would like to see the former pool house be turned into a small community center, in order for that space to be used by the borough while they want for the fundraising.

Council will hear a presentation from Pittsburgh-based architecture firm Moshier Studio about a potential design for the pool house in a future meeting.

The group is the same firm that worked on projects at Two Mile Run Park in Brighton Township.

Nicholas Vercilla is a staff reporter for the Beaver County Times. He can be reached at nvercilla@gannett.com.

IN THIS ARTICLE
