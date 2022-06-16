Indiana Woman Convicted for Dealing Drugs Inside Jail SCDN Photo Archive

By Evan Green

A woman has been convicted to 40 years in prison after being accused of selling heroin inside of an Indiana jail.

Mya Moody was charged and convicted for dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death in Muncie after heroin she snuck into the Delaware County Jail led to another inmate dying of acute fentanyl intoxication.

Moody reportedly snuck the heroin in using a body cavity and sold it to other inmates once she was inside the jail.