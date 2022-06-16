ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncie, IN

Indiana Woman Convicted for Dealing Drugs Inside Jail

SCDNReports
SCDNReports
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qsX5F_0gCVatEx00
Indiana Woman Convicted for Dealing Drugs Inside JailSCDN Photo Archive

Indiana State News By Evan Green

A woman has been convicted to 40 years in prison after being accused of selling heroin inside of an Indiana jail.

Mya Moody was charged and convicted for dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death in Muncie after heroin she snuck into the Delaware County Jail led to another inmate dying of acute fentanyl intoxication.

Moody reportedly snuck the heroin in using a body cavity and sold it to other inmates once she was inside the jail.

Comments / 18

Jennifer Sturgeon
3d ago

what's sad is I know Mya and she's just gotten progressively worse over the years. I met her in county jail she was only 16 then! I pray for the victims family and for Mya

Reply(1)
6
Nkdt648
3d ago

they call it DOPE for a reason ! hard to feel sorry for the ones that do it to theirselfs

Reply(2)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
John M. Dabbs

Prisoners Remain at Tennessee's Brushy Mountain Prison That Closed in 2009

Prison cells at Brushy Mountain State Prison.John Dabbs/Photographer. When the State of Tennessee closed Brushy Mountain Correctional Complex on June 11, 2009, it was a maximum-security complex housing some of the worst criminals in the state. Although the state never executed prisoners at Brushy Mountain, approximately 10,000 people died on the grounds. The majority of these were from coal mining, disease, and murders. There is a cemetery off-site and rumor has it that a Native American burial ground also exists in close proximity to the cemetery.
TENNESSEE STATE
WHAS11

Indiana man pleads guilty to Jan. 6 Capitol riot charges

INDIANAPOLIS — A central Indiana man pleaded guilty Friday to carrying a loaded gun on the Capitol grounds and assaulting police during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, federal prosecutors said. Mark Andrew Mazza, 57, of Shelbyville pleaded guilty in the District of Columbia. Court documents...
SHELBYVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Muncie, IN
Muncie, IN
Crime & Safety
WTHR

Police: 2 found dead after apparent overdose on Indy's west side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police believe two people found dead outside a west side home Saturday died as a result of an overdose. Officers were called just before 3:30 p.m. to a report of two people possibly dead in the backyard of a home in the 2900 block of Mars Hill Street, which is near the intersection of Troy Avenue and Holt Road.
MARION COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Jail#Drugs#Body Cavity
WHAS11

Indiana State police arrest 2 Kentuckians on drug charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Indiana State Police arrested two people from Kentucky on drug charges after originally stopping their car for an expired license plate. Around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, ISP, a Spencer County Deputy and a Santa Claus Officer stopped a white Ford Edge because of an expired license plate according to police.
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WLKY.com

Police: Southern Indiana man promised pools, scammed nearly $100,000

SELLERSBURG, Ind. — Police say a southern Indiana man has scammed people out of nearly $100,000 by promising to build pools. According to investigators, Cameron Reas got $25,000 from a Floyd County man, the same amount from a Jeffersonville woman, and $50,000 from a Sellersburg man. Allen Chrisman says...
SELLERSBURG, IN
SCDNReports

Central Florida Triple Murder and Suicide

Central Florida Triple Murder and SuicideSCDN Graphics Department. A murder-suicide at a housing community resulted in the deaths of four individuals, including a teenager. Officers verified that a man shot his wife, mother-in-law, and 15-year-old stepson before committing suicide.
FLORIDA STATE
SCDNReports

Child Shot in Northwest Kentucky Overnight

Child Shot in Northwest Kentucky OvernightSCDN Graphics Department. Police are looking into a shooting that sent a juvenile to the hospital on Saturday night. At around 7:45 p.m., police arrived at the junction of Poplar Street and West Fifth Street for a complaint of a gunshot.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Denver Gazette

Colorado man arrested in Nebraska after being found with missing Indiana teen

A 20-year-old Colorado man was arrested in Nebraska earlier this week after he was found with a missing teenager from Indiana, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. The agency learned on Wednesday that the 13-year-old girl could be traveling through Nebraska with a man in a Ford F-150. The vehicle was located shortly after on westbound Interstate 80 near Kearney, the state patrol said.
DENVER, CO
SCDNReports

2 Arrests In Deadly Ohio Shooting

Summer break proved deadly for a 17-year-old Ohio boy. Now, police say two other teens were arrested for his shooting death. The tragedy that took a young life and forever changed the future of two other young men happened on Tuesday evening in the 4000 block of Burnham.
OHIO STATE
SCDNReports

SCDNReports

Portsmouth, OH
155K+
Followers
6K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to SCDN. We’re an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter. Report without Bias. tell the Truth without Compromise. That's how we've done it for years. That's how we will continue to operate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy