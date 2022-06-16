Rain chances lower but the heat continues

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-Wednesday’s high temperatures reached 100 degrees, just two degrees shy from the record and about 10 degrees above average for this time of the year. The last time we recored a daytime high of 100, October 4th 2019.

No change in the forecast, it will still be hot and very humid. Expect the middle to upper 90s and it will still feel like 105-110 degrees. The Heat Advisory continues through 8 PM/7 PM CDT but don’t be surprised if it is extended to Friday.

Rain chances will be lower today compared to Tuesday and Wednesday, scattered widespread storms not expected but a pop-up storm will be possible after 3 PM.

Staying hot with highs in the upper 90s on Friday and Saturday and yes, it will still feel oppressive. Good news, humidity lowers by the end of the weekend so Father’s Day will be in the low to middle 90s but comfortable compared to what we have been dealing with.

Back to the heat next week with another chance to reach the triple digits by Wednesday.

