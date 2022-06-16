ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Rain chances lower but the heat continues

By Nicole Phillips
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3imA6Z_0gCVaaiO00

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-Wednesday’s high temperatures reached 100 degrees, just two degrees shy from the record and about 10 degrees above average for this time of the year. The last time we recored a daytime high of 100, October 4th 2019.

No change in the forecast, it will still be hot and very humid. Expect the middle to upper 90s and it will still feel like 105-110 degrees. The Heat Advisory continues through 8 PM/7 PM CDT but don’t be surprised if it is extended to Friday.

Rain chances will be lower today compared to Tuesday and Wednesday, scattered widespread storms not expected but a pop-up storm will be possible after 3 PM.

Staying hot with highs in the upper 90s on Friday and Saturday and yes, it will still feel oppressive. Good news, humidity lowers by the end of the weekend so Father’s Day will be in the low to middle 90s but comfortable compared to what we have been dealing with.

Back to the heat next week with another chance to reach the triple digits by Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

Storms are possible Friday afternoon as the heat sticks around

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- The chance for a few showers and storms exists for this evening, but mainly for our southern counties. We will not see the same coverage or intensity we saw with the storms yesterday. Tomorrow we will see a better chance for those showers and storms due to the high temperatures and humidity […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Afternoon rain chances decrease, as the Heat continues

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- The storms have had trouble developing due to dry air on the western side of the area, although that could change as the atmosphere becomes more unstable. There is still a chance for that evening storm to bring damaging winds and heavy rainfall. The main story continues to be the dangerous heat […]
COLUMBUS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbus, GA
WRBL News 3

GEORGIA: Severe thunderstorms lead trees to fall around Ginn Road

ELLERSLIE, Ga. (WRBL) — Trees are down in Ellerslie, Georgia due to wind from severe storms, according to Ellerslie Fire Department Chief Skip Wyatt. The downed trees are primarily around Ginn Road, between Harris Road and 315. Chief Skip Wyatt is working with volunteer firefighters to remove the fallen trees. Stick with News 3 as […]
ELLERSLIE, GA
WTVM

Former Columbus couple caught in Yellowstone flood

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A family that was once living in Columbus decided to trade it all in for the RV-travel life. Rick and Lynn Taylor were working at an RV camp in Yellowstone before the snow melted and rain kept falling - causing detrimental flooding to the national park.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

UPDATE: Power outages affecting downtown Columbus, surrounding areas

UPDATE, 6/15/2022 6:50 p.m.: According to Georgia Power, the outages have been resolved. The source of the outages were due to an equipment issue. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Power outages are affecting the area of downtown Columbus and adjacent neighborhoods. According to Georgia Power, around 2,600 customers are impacted as of about 5:30 p.m. The […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Dump truck topples power lines causing outages in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A dump truck has crashed into two power poles and ripped down powerlines near the Publix Super Market at Hamilton Place along Moores Mill Road in Auburn. We are unsure if anyone was injured.  The incident happened around 11:00 AM Thursday. Traffic is quickly backing up as first responders are on […]
AUBURN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ga#Nexstar Media Inc
WTVM

Fire destroys under-construction apartment building in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Saturday afternoon fire has destroyed an under-construction apartment building in Columbus. It happened at Greystone Pointe on Old Guard Road. Multiple crews with Columbus Fire & Rescue responded to the scene. WTVM viewer Heather Smith White caught the blaze on camera:. The relatively new apartment...
COLUMBUS, GA
WALB 10

Sumter Co. under burn advisory

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Forestry has issued a burn advisory. Sumter County Fire Rescue said they will not be issuing any burn permits on Saturday or Sunday. Officials said the advisory is due to the high fire risk associated with the current weather conditions.
SUMTER COUNTY, GA
allongeorgia.com

Flint River: Temporary Closure Postponed at Meriwether County Landing Boat Ramp

The temporary closure of the Flint River Meriwether County landing boat ramp has been postponed through the July 4 weekend. UPDATED Info: The Meriwether County Landing Boat Ramp and Parking Area on the Flint River is currently open and will remain open through the July 4 holiday weekend. The area will then temporarily close on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. This closure will allow for replacement and upgrading of this facility by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division. The area is expected to re-open in September 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WRBL News 3

PHOTOS: Opelika storage building catches fire

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — A storage building in Opelika caught fire at around 1:30 p.m. on June 16, according to the Opelika Fire Department. The fire was structural, only affecting a storage building located in the 300 block of Byrd Avenue. The fire department says that there were no injuries. The fire department did not […]
OPELIKA, AL
wrbl.com

OPELIKA: Courthouse Square to close for lighting upgrades

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — Courthouse Square is expected to close on June 21 for around 6 weeks as local power services begin to replace and upgrade the lighting, according to the City of Opelika. The lighting, along with the underground electrical infrastructure, will be upgraded to better ensure reliability.
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

First day of Mercy Med’s weekly farmer’s market in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Several farmers set up shop at the corner of 38th Street and Second Avenue to sell fresh vegetables, fruit and produce to the public. Today was the first day of the eight-week run for the farmer’s market setup. Mercy Med initiated planting the produce in...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus Chatt-A-Hoots finding their stride

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The Columbus Chatt-A-Hoots have started to hit their stride in the 2022 Sunbelt Baseball season. After a 1-3 start, the Hoots have won their last 3 of the 4 games to get back to a .500 record this season. Right now Columbus is back in first place in the Western Division […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Auburn teen in critical condition after electrocuted in car crash

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – An upcoming Auburn High School senior is in critical condition after being electrocuted in a car crash Thursday, June 16th.  Dylan Pegues, 17,  ran off the road into a ditch and hit a telephone pole. Dylan endured an electric shock throughout his body. He was life-flighted to UAB in Birmingham, where he […]
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

Crews on scene of fire on Hwy 165 in Phenix City

UPDATE: 6/15/22 7:16 pm CST A family member tells News 3, that his paralyzed mother-in-law was trapped inside the home during the fire, but her husband was able to make it out. The family member says the fire started in the kitchen. News 3 has not been able to confirm this with the coroner or […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy