Collier County, FL

Forecast: Humid, even for Southwest Florida

By Chief Meteorologist John Patrick
ABC7 Fort Myers
 6 days ago
The dewpoint climbed to 80º Thursday evening on Marco Island and other parts of coastal Collier County. THE DEWPOINT! With the humidity sky high, the air is very buoyant and will be able to pop a few little showers overnight, mainly in the Gulf of Mexico. It is possible that an isolated shower could pop over the beaches, but coverage will be very isolated.

Friday will again be a hot and humid day, with those dewpoints remaining in the mid to upper 70’s and afternoon high temperatures will be near 95º. The seabreeze will trigger a few showers and storms, but the coverage will be only 20% of Southwest Florida.

This weekend, rain prospects go to 40% Saturday and 60% on Sunday. With the extra rain, high temperatures trend a little cooler by Sunday, with highs in the low 90’s instead of the mid 90’s.

TRACKING THE TROPICS:

The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor an area of low pressure along the coast of Nicaragua. As it is over land development chances in the near term will remain low — though it will have a slightly better chance to become a tropical depression as it moves back into the western Caribbean and eventually the Bay of Campeche in the coming days. Regardless this is no threat to SWFL.

ABC7 Fort Myers

