Repeal of state’s gun permit requirement set to take effect July 1

By Eric Berman, WIBC-FM
WISH-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS (WIBC) – Police and prosecutors are getting ready for the end of Indiana’s handgun permit requirement in two-and-a-half weeks. Indiana will become the 24th state without a permit requirement on July 1. Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears says he’s been attending community meetings with...

Don Edmondson
3d ago

I have a concealed carry permit I don’t carry all the time but I do carry at times but you will never know if I am or not you don’t need to open Carrry All that really does is freak out these little snowflakes

Joe Shit the Ragman
2d ago

Well it might so when those thugs come pointing a gun in peoples faces they will be shot by people protecting them selves that ordinarily wouldn’t have

Sum One
3d ago

Our constitution says we have the right to bear Armes! No 'permit' clause in there. There is a bigger reason/picture why it's our 2nd Amendment! Get Educated! Please🤦‍♀️

