Florida Teenager Hospitalized After Being Hit By Car While Riding Scooter

By Evan Green

A 15-year-old Florida girl is reportedly in serious condition after being struck by a car while riding her scooter.

The unnamed victim was riding her scooter in Tampa and trying to cross the rode when a vehicle hit her.

The girl was taken to the hospital and is said to have sustained serious injuries from the collision. The driver cooperated with police and remained at the scene.

Police have stated that they do not think excess speed or reckless driving caused the crash.