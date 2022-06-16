ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Teenager Hospitalized After Being Hit By Car While Riding Scooter

SCDNReports
SCDNReports
 3 days ago

Florida Teenager Hospitalized After Being Hit By Car While Riding Scooter

Florida State News By Evan Green

A 15-year-old Florida girl is reportedly in serious condition after being struck by a car while riding her scooter.

The unnamed victim was riding her scooter in Tampa and trying to cross the rode when a vehicle hit her.

The girl was taken to the hospital and is said to have sustained serious injuries from the collision. The driver cooperated with police and remained at the scene.

Police have stated that they do not think excess speed or reckless driving caused the crash.

Bently Banfield
3d ago

I see most of they riding in traffic. It's only when they see a police officer they ride right like the law says. other wise I've watched them weave in & out of traffic. no arm signals or turn signals. I see people in cars not using their turn signals as well.I guess they think we're all mind readers.

Karen South
3d ago

Just a thought about the article grammar. It should be, while crossing the road, not rode.

USAF RETIRED .....
3d ago

SAD my prayers are with her.....but it sounds like she should have WAITED longer to cross

