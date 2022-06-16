ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

North Carolina Child Drowns in Pool

SCDNReports
SCDNReports
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Qd8q_0gCVZeCp00
North Carolina Child Drowns in PoolSCDN Photo Archive

North Carolina State News By Evan Green

A 6-year-old girl was pronounced dead after drowning in a backyard pool in North Carolina.

The girl, identified as Za’myah Judge, drowned in a pool. Despite life-saving efforts from both her family and emergency responders, she was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Body Discovered at Dollar General in North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qq0V6_0gCVZeCp00
North Carolina Child Drowns in PoolIllustrative photo

North Carolina Mother Arrested for Drowning Her 2-Year-Old Son

Judge managed to get past her neighbor’s locked pool gate by stacking chairs against it and climbing over.

North Carolina Man Dies After Coworker Runs Over Him with Forklift

She then entered the pool and her brother went to help her after seeing that she didn’t come up from under the water.

Comments / 16

Griffey
3d ago

I was once in the emergency room waiting for a nurse at the same time as doctors were working on a child drowning victim. You cannot believe the cries and screams of the parents anguish while they were experiencing the death of their child.

Reply
4
Wilbert Pearson
3d ago

That's heartbreaking sad and tragic she was left unattended for long time to do all that and no one not evy notice her somebody shot be held accountable for. neglect my heart condolences and prayers to family an friends

Reply
2
Related
SCDNReports

Body Found at North Carolina Dollar General Store

Body Found at North Carolina Dollar General StoreSCDN Graphics Department. A shocking discovery at a North Carolina Dollar General Store -- a dead body. According to Sheriff Blake Wallace, his deputies received a report of a dead body behind the Dollar General near Rones Chapel Road at 10 am in the morning.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox 46 Charlotte

North Carolina man dies after being brought out of surf

MANTEO, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man has died after he was brought out of the surf at Cape Hatteras National Seashore, the National Park Service said. The victim, whose name wasn’t released, was identified only as a 66-year-old from Buxton, the park service said in a news release. The incident occurred on Wednesday […]
ACCIDENTS
SCDNReports

North Carolina Swimmer Dies on Beach After Drowning

North Carolina Swimmer Dies on Beach After DrowningSCDN Photo Archive. A man in North Carolina was pulled from the ocean by tourists after drowning, then died on the beach. The unidentified man was reportedly from Buxton and was swimming at a beach in the Outer Banks when the incident occurred.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#Dollar General#Poolillustrative
SCDNReports

Florida Mother Gunned Down at Daycare While Holding Child

Florida Mother Shot to Death While Holding ChildFlorida Mugshot. A mother in Florida was shot to death while holding her baby by the child’s father. Mic’keya Montgomery was picking her baby up from a daycare center in DeKalb County when the baby’s father, Taco Nash, showed up at the center holding a gun.
FLORIDA STATE
SCDNReports

Central Florida Triple Murder and Suicide

Central Florida Triple Murder and SuicideSCDN Graphics Department. A murder-suicide at a housing community resulted in the deaths of four individuals, including a teenager. Officers verified that a man shot his wife, mother-in-law, and 15-year-old stepson before committing suicide.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Polarbear

Invasive toxic, self-cloning hammerhead worms are spreading in North Carolina

Hammerhead worms, which are native to Japan and Korea, made their way to the United States on the soil of ornamental plants in the 1900s. Hammerhead worms have moved throughout the country through the movement of soils, especially in greenhouse production. The hammerhead worm has been found in NC since 1951 and has been spotted in several North Carolina counties recently.
SCDNReports

Ohio Truck Driver Receives Citation After Crash with Train

Ohio Truck Driver Receives Citation After Crash with TrainSCDN Photo Archive. A semi-truck driver in Ohio was given a citation after a train crashed into his trailer. Kwaku Wiredu entered a railroad crossing after being stuck in traffic in Coldwater. A train then collided with the trailer which caused it to hit a nearby building.
OHIO STATE
SCDNReports

Child Shot in Northwest Kentucky Overnight

Child Shot in Northwest Kentucky OvernightSCDN Graphics Department. Police are looking into a shooting that sent a juvenile to the hospital on Saturday night. At around 7:45 p.m., police arrived at the junction of Poplar Street and West Fifth Street for a complaint of a gunshot.
KENTUCKY STATE
SCDNReports

2 Women Found Dead in Northeast Kentucky

2 Women Found Dead in Northeast KentuckySCDN Graphics Department. Police discovered two women dead from gunshot wounds. Early Friday morning, police were dispatched to the 3000 block of Montgomery Avenue for a welfare check. They were informed that gunfire had been overheard in the vicinity.
KENTUCKY STATE
SCDNReports

SCDNReports

Portsmouth, OH
154K+
Followers
6K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to SCDN. We’re an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter. Report without Bias. tell the Truth without Compromise. That's how we've done it for years. That's how we will continue to operate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy