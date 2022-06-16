North Carolina Child Drowns in Pool SCDN Photo Archive

North Carolina State News By Evan Green

A 6-year-old girl was pronounced dead after drowning in a backyard pool in North Carolina.

The girl, identified as Za’myah Judge, drowned in a pool. Despite life-saving efforts from both her family and emergency responders, she was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Judge managed to get past her neighbor’s locked pool gate by stacking chairs against it and climbing over.

She then entered the pool and her brother went to help her after seeing that she didn’t come up from under the water.