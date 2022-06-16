ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Man in Ohio Wanted in Connection with Shooting- Child Injured

 3 days ago

Ohio State News By Evan Green

An Ohio man is wanted by police for felonious assault and multiple charges of domestic violence following a shooting.

Nathaniel Love Jr. reportedly fired shots at multiple people at a home after getting into an argument over property.

One of these shots shattered the window of a car, which wounded a 1-year-old who was inside the vehicle at the time.

Police are still searching for Love and urge anyone with information to contact them. He is considered armed and dangerous.

