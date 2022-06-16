Man in Ohio Wanted in Connection with Shooting SCDN Photo Archive

Ohio State News By Evan Green

An Ohio man is wanted by police for felonious assault and multiple charges of domestic violence following a shooting.

Nathaniel Love Jr. reportedly fired shots at multiple people at a home after getting into an argument over property.

Man in Ohio Wanted in Connection with Shooting- Child Injured Illustrative photo

One of these shots shattered the window of a car, which wounded a 1-year-old who was inside the vehicle at the time.

Police are still searching for Love and urge anyone with information to contact them. He is considered armed and dangerous.