Man in Ohio Wanted in Connection with Shooting- Child Injured
Ohio State News By Evan Green
An Ohio man is wanted by police for felonious assault and multiple charges of domestic violence following a shooting.
Nathaniel Love Jr. reportedly fired shots at multiple people at a home after getting into an argument over property.
One of these shots shattered the window of a car, which wounded a 1-year-old who was inside the vehicle at the time.
Police are still searching for Love and urge anyone with information to contact them. He is considered armed and dangerous.
