Repairs Continue for Part of Main Street in Vincennes

All Vincennes City Government Offices will be closed Monday for the Juneteenth Holiday. Recycling for Monday will be postponed until the following Monday – June 27th. Trash pickup will be operating on the regular schedule and not be affected. The Jasper City Hall, Street Department, and all Utilities Administrative...
The Indiana Department of Transportation says lane restrictions are scheduled to begin Wednesday on US 231 in Daviess County for bridge work. During the project, one lane will be closed at a time on US 231 between County Roads 1475 North and 1525 North. South bound lanes will be closed...
A fire totally destroyed two separate buildings at and near the corner of Tenth and Main. The fire started on the second floor in the front of the building facing Main Street. It then spread to the building behind it. Both buildings were owned by Dan Primus; they were being renovated at the time of the fire. The location was the former home of Screen Printing Plus.
Vincennes was not the only place to have issues with Electricity on Friday. Many area communities at some point had an issue with electricity, but that wasn’t due to the fire in downtown Vincennes. Severe weather rolled through the area Friday morning, causing damage to area electrical systems. Several damage reports were relayed to the National Weather Service due to the wind from the storms. As of the latest info, Duke Energy is reporting 410 customers in Gibson County without power. Pike County is reporting 162 customers without power on Duke. According to Win Energy R-E-M-C, they are reporting 33 customers in Knox County without power. In Gibson County, 682 Win Energy Customers remain without power, with many of those in the North Central portion of the County.
With more hot temperatures expected in the days to come, energy demand is expected to be extremely high all week. Bloomfield based UDWI REMC is alerting members of the possibility of rolling blackouts in the region. The Midcontinent Independent System Operator, an independent, nonprofit organization that controls the electrical grid...
The Daviess County Fair gets underway in Elnora next week. The fair runs from Tuesday, June 21st through Saturday the 25th. On the first day of the fair, the fair parade begins at 5:30 P.m., with the parade line-up starting at 5:00 P.M. The Miss Daviess County pageant begins at 6:30 P.M.
Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes is partnering with BlueStar TeleHealth to provide remote patient monitoring. RPM puts health equipment in the home, which automatically delivers health information to a nurse-monitoring team. Covid-19 has led to RPM becoming more popular for patients and providers. Good Samaritan says it decided to better...
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Washington woman Wednesday for Operating While Intoxicated Greater Than or Equal to .15% and Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated with a Controlled Substance. 52-year-old Lisa Lamb was released from the Daviess County Security Center on $2,500 bond. 158 inmates were being held...
