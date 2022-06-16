ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

IL Gov. Pritzker Signs Glucose Monitoring Coverage Bill Into Law

 3 days ago

Illinois Governor J. B. Pritzker signed a new law Wednesday requiring insurance coverage of...

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (6/18/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) yesterday reported 27,112 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 68 deaths since the Friday before, June 10th, 2022. According to the CDC, 25 Illinois counties are rated at the High Community Level for COVID-19, down from last week’s 32. There are an additional 39 counties in the Medium Community Level, which is even with last week’s number. Following a ten percent uptick in cases after the Memorial Day Weekend, folks are encouraged to exercise caution and common sense when it comes to attending family gatherings this weekend for Father’s Day and the Juneteenth celebrations. For more, logon at dph.illinois.gov or at cdc.gov.
ILLINOIS STATE
64 Illinois counties on watch for high or medium level COVID-19 spread

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have now labeled 25 counties for high-level community spread, and 39 counties are rated at medium level. The latest update is an improvement compared to last week when Illinois had 32 counties at high risk for COVID-19. Still, the Illinois Department of Public Health is warning people to be cautious going into the holiday weekend.
ILLINOIS STATE
Davis speaks on gas prices

Illinois Congressman Rodney Davis (R-Taylorville) visited the Wood River Refinery on Friday. It was a backdrop of sorts, as Davis said he would like to see more fuel being generated on American soil. He says that likely will not happen with the current policies in place, put there by the Biden Administration.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
Statewide: A century after the Herrin Massacre

This month marks the 100th anniversary of one of the deadliest labor disputes in the country. Striking coal miners in the town of Herrin clashed with men brought in to operate a local mine. The situation escalated and soon turned violent. In the end, nearly two dozen people were killed,...
HERRIN, IL
New Illinois law regulates food delivery apps

(The Center Square) – A new law that takes effect next year aims to protect restaurants and their properties from third-party delivery apps. House Bill 3205, or The Fair Food and Retail Delivery Act, was filed by state Sen. Sara Feigenholtz, D-Chicago, and prohibits third-party delivery companies from posting a menu, registered trademark, or any intellectual property on their website without the restaurant’s consent.
ILLINOIS STATE
After nearly 100 years Caterpillar is moving out of Illinois

Texas has been able to entice one of Illinois' biggest companies Catapillar (CAT) to make the official move down south, and it is a massive blow for the Land of Lincoln. According to bloomberg.com, Caterpillar or CAT is moving its headquarters out of Illinois to the Dallas, Texas area after being headquartered in the Land of Lincoln for nearly 100 years. In the article they say...
ILLINOIS STATE
Versiti Blood Center Seeking Blood During Shortage

Versiti Blood Center of Indiana has issued an emergency plea for blood donations, especially for people who have an O-negative blood type. Versiti says they have seen a drastic drop in scheduled appointments and the blood center anticipates the available inventory of blood to be at less than a one-day supply within the coming days.
INDIANA STATE
Illinois Congressman Sean Casten shares more details on death of teen daughter

CHICAGO - Illinois Congressman Sean Casten is speaking out about the death of his 17-year-old daughter. On Wednesday, Casten shared more details about Gwen’s passing on Twitter. Casten says Gwen was a happy and healthy young woman who was looking forward to starting her freshman year at the University...

