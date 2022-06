On Tuesday evening, Yesenia Sanchez was still absorbing her stunning victory in the Alameda County’s sheriff’s election. Becoming the sheriff of one of California’s largest counties wasn’t something she ever imagined earlier in life. A graduate of Patterson High School in the rural Central Valley town of Patterson, at age 19 Sanchez moved back to Hayward, where she had spent her childhood. She worked three jobs at a used car dealership, the Oakland airport, and McDonald’s. Her parents had lost their home to foreclosure and she was couch surfing at relatives’ homes and helping to support her family.

ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO