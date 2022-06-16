2 men shot, killed inside Newport News gas station during suspected robbery

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - The Newport News Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened inside a gas station in the 1400 block of Kiln Creek Parkway late Wednesday night.

Police say the investigation began after crews received a call at 11:46 p.m. about suspicious activity.

When officers arrived, NNPD says they found two men dead inside of the business. Both victims died before they could be taken to the hospital.

The victims were identified as 52-year-old Yorktown man Preyas Patel and 35-year-old Newport News man Logan Edward Thomas.

NNPD's forensic unit was on scene overnight, and detectives are searching the neighborhood looking for witnesses.

During a press conference Thursday afternoon, Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said the incident was a suspected robbery. They say a customer walked in and called police when they noticed no one was working.

Patel and Thomas were found on the floor of the store.

“Anytime anyone takes the life of two individuals, that is a dangerous individual. Anytime someone takes the life of someone else, that individual, in my mind, is dangerous. But I don’t believe anything was targeted towards the citizens of this community," Chief Drew said.

The chief said they're looking for one man in connection with the incident, and they're scouring surveillance video at the 7-Eleven and other cameras in the area.

The department will hold a C.A.R.E. Walk in the area of Kiln Creek Parkway Thursday at 4:30 p.m. in response to the double homicide.

Police have not released any other suspect information at this time.

When reached for comment, 7-Eleven released the following statement: “We are heartbroken over the loss of two members of the 7-Eleven family. Our hearts are with their families at this difficult time. We are gathering information and aiding law enforcement officials in their investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit an anonymous tip online at P3Tips.com.

Stay with News 3 for updates.