KC Council Approves Raises for Superior Court One Workers

LOOGOOTEE, Ind. (WTHI) - The removal of Pride flags in Loogootee has some residents shaken up. Some will be expressing their frustrations with city officials by protesting by the town fountain on Saturday at noon. That is in response to the removal of Pride flags downtown. Some residents in Loogootee...
The Indiana Department of Transportation says lane restrictions are scheduled to begin Wednesday on US 231 in Daviess County for bridge work. During the project, one lane will be closed at a time on US 231 between County Roads 1475 North and 1525 North. South bound lanes will be closed...
The Daviess County Fair gets underway in Elnora next week. The fair runs from Tuesday, June 21st through Saturday the 25th. On the first day of the fair, the fair parade begins at 5:30 P.m., with the parade line-up starting at 5:00 P.M. The Miss Daviess County pageant begins at 6:30 P.M.
Some residents in Loogootee made a display for pride month on city property. The decorations were removed. The decision to leave them up was first left to Loogootee’s beautification board, however, it was reported the board felt uncomfortable making that decision. The Loogootee City Council made the final decision.
A fire totally destroyed two separate buildings at and near the corner of Tenth and Main. The fire started on the second floor in the front of the building facing Main Street. It then spread to the building behind it. Both buildings were owned by Dan Primus; they were being renovated at the time of the fire. The location was the former home of Screen Printing Plus.
DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. (WFIE) - The Dubois County Pride Organization is set to host Pride in the Park on June 24, but two local pastors are publicly saying “this is not something to be proud of.”. Pastor Joe Helt of First Presbyterian Church of Jasper and Pastor Josh Lagrange...
VINCENNES, Ind (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Vincennes Firefighters battled a large fire on Main Street Friday. The fire was in a building located in the 1000 block of Main Street in Vincennes Vincennes Fire Chief Brett Bobe says that a truck leaving their headquarters spotted smoke coming from the second story of the building. Bobe says […]
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Washington woman Wednesday for Operating While Intoxicated Greater Than or Equal to .15% and Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated with a Controlled Substance. 52-year-old Lisa Lamb was released from the Daviess County Security Center on $2,500 bond. 158 inmates were being held...
With more hot temperatures expected in the days to come, energy demand is expected to be extremely high all week. Bloomfield based UDWI REMC is alerting members of the possibility of rolling blackouts in the region. The Midcontinent Independent System Operator, an independent, nonprofit organization that controls the electrical grid...
Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes is partnering with BlueStar TeleHealth to provide remote patient monitoring. RPM puts health equipment in the home, which automatically delivers health information to a nurse-monitoring team. Covid-19 has led to RPM becoming more popular for patients and providers. Good Samaritan says it decided to better...
There was a big winner last night in Washington at the American Legion for the Stars & Stripes Jackpot Drawing. The big jackpot was behind #28 and went to Gayla Hopkins of Washington. She was present so she did win the full amount of $27,554. The American Legion will take...
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute man is behind bars and faces several charges after allegedly battering a woman and pointing a gun at police. According to the Terre Haute Police Department’s Facebook page, officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of Garfield Avenue to a reported domestic battery. Vigo County Dispatch advised […]
A theft that occurred at the Dollar General Store in Carmi landed a Grayville woman in the White County Jail. On Tuesday an officer with the Carmi Police Department arrested 28 year old Victoria S Christopher of 502 B Water Street for Retail Theft. Christopher was caught taking several items without paying. The total of stolen merchandise was $80.00. Bond was set at $100 as well as a $20 booking fee. Christopher paid bond and was released. No court date has been set at this time.
Vincennes was not the only place to have issues with Electricity on Friday. Many area communities at some point had an issue with electricity, but that wasn’t due to the fire in downtown Vincennes. Severe weather rolled through the area Friday morning, causing damage to area electrical systems. Several damage reports were relayed to the National Weather Service due to the wind from the storms. As of the latest info, Duke Energy is reporting 410 customers in Gibson County without power. Pike County is reporting 162 customers without power on Duke. According to Win Energy R-E-M-C, they are reporting 33 customers in Knox County without power. In Gibson County, 682 Win Energy Customers remain without power, with many of those in the North Central portion of the County.
A quick storm rolled through the area on Friday, and it packed quite a punch. Power was knocked out in several locations across the area, which meant several stoplights were also nonoperational. In addition, several fallen trees were reported, along with damage to utility poles. Line crews were out battling...
