Michigan State

Michigan Man Convicted of Motel Trist Murder

 3 days ago

A man in Michigan has been convicted of murdering a well-known stylist whom he met on a dating app.

The man, Jimmy Pickett, was convicted of second-degree murder. The maximum sentence for this charge is life in prison.

Pickett reportedly murdered Bashar Kallabat inside of a motel. The two reportedly met on a dating app and were planning on meeting at the motel.

After committing the murder, Pickett stole items belonging to Kallabat and left the scene. He was arrested the next day by police.

2d ago

People might think that these dating apps will find them their true love but what they need to know is that there are many people using those apps just to Scam others. People need to be very careful about who they are dealing with because our society is full of evil people who only want to do harm to their fellow man. People need to use their common sense when using these apps and expect to be cheated until proven otherwise.

3d ago

NO, really a dating app, that's how you meet a person now days, absolutely not! Perfect way for a person to prey on someone! Be safe out there all you people that rely on an app to pick you a date!!

