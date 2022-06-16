Michigan Man Convicted of Motel Trist Murder
Michigan State News By Evan Green
A man in Michigan has been convicted of murdering a well-known stylist whom he met on a dating app.
The man, Jimmy Pickett, was convicted of second-degree murder. The maximum sentence for this charge is life in prison.
Pickett reportedly murdered Bashar Kallabat inside of a motel. The two reportedly met on a dating app and were planning on meeting at the motel.
After committing the murder, Pickett stole items belonging to Kallabat and left the scene. He was arrested the next day by police.
