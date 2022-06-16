ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

US hires new crew to sail a sanctioned Russian oligarch's $325 million superyacht from Fiji to Hawaii, report says

By Kate Duffy
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JDn57_0gCVXZoU00
US authorities have said the Amadea yacht belongs to Russian gold tycoon Suleyman Kerimov.

Osman Uras and Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images

  • US authorities hired a new crew to sail a Russian gold tycoon's superyacht to Hawaii, per Bloomberg.
  • Suleyman Kerimov's yacht is bearing the US flag on its journey to Hawaii, per ship-tracking data.
  • Department of Justice said the "process to determine the disposition of the vessel will continue."

US authorities have hired a new crew to sail a Russian oligarch's luxury yacht from Fiji to Hawaii, Bloomberg first reported.

The $325 million vessel, which US authorities said belonged to gold tycoon Suleyman Kerimov, left the port of Lautoka in Fiji early on Tuesday, according ship-tracking data from analytics firm Spire.

The yacht, called Amadea, is now heading for Hawaii, a US state, per Spire data.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eIQHm_0gCVXZoU00
Screenshot of Spire data showing the location of Suleyman Kerimov's yacht Amadea approaching Hawaii.

Spire

After Fiji ruled on Tuesday that Kerimov's yacht was in the hands of US authorities, the vessel departed from the island bearing the American flag, according to ship-tracking site MarineTraffic . It previously flew the Cayman Islands flag.

Bloomberg reported that a different crew is now in control of the 348ft Amadea, which features a helipad, jacuzzi, swimming pool, and a winter garden, according to Superyacht Fan .

The Department of Justice declined to comment about the new crew but told Insider on Tuesday that "the judicial process to determine the disposition of the vessel will continue."

Amadea moored in Fiji on April 12 after sailing across the Pacific from Mexico before it was banned from leaving due to a restraining order .

In early June, Fiji's supreme court ordered the yacht to "sail out of Fiji waters" because its running costs were becoming too expensive for the country's government .

After being sanctioned by the US in 2018 for alleged money laundering , Kerimov was also sanctioned by the UK and European Union following the invasion of Ukraine for his close ties with Vladimir Putin.

He is a member of the Russian Federation Council and his family owns a controlling stake in Polyus Gold, which claims to be Russia's biggest gold producer .

Kerimov also owns Nafta Moscow , a Russian financial and industrial group.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene mocked for saying Canada’s new gun laws could spark Russian invasion

Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene has made a novel argument against Canada’s proposed new gun control legislation: It invites a Russian invasion.“Trudeau foolishly completely ignores how taking guns away from his people makes his country weak and vulnerable to being invaded and easily taken over by another stronger country,” the US congresswoman opined on Twitter. “Like, perhaps Russia, who is very angry at America right now.”Canada’s prime minister, Justin Trudeau, introduced the legislation on Monday in the wake of last week’s deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. The bill would ban the sale and purchase of handguns, effectively capping their...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
Hawaii State
Hawaii Cars
Local
Hawaii Government
Daily Mail

Ukrainian general threatens to destroy £2.7billion 'umbilical cord' bridge linking Russia to Crimea using long-range Western weapons

A top Ukrainian general this week threatened to destroy a huge bridge that links Russia to the occupied Crimean peninsula using long-range Western weapons. Major General Dmytro Marchenko said on Wednesday night that Kyiv considered the 745-foot Kerch bridge a legitimate military target in his country's on-going war against Vladimir Putin's invading forces.
MILITARY
International Business Times

Putin To Invade Poland Next; UK, US Are 'All Lined Up': Russian Media

Russian President Vladimir Putin could be planning to invade Poland and the West next after Ukraine, Russian state media claims. Speaking on the state-backed TV show "60 Minutes," Russian parliament member Oleg Matveychev warned that Putin could issue the order to invade Poland should it intervene in the war in Ukraine.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiji#Cayman Islands#Vehicles#Russian#Spire#American#Marinetraffic#Superyacht Fan#The Department Of Justice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Russia
The Independent

Morgan Freeman included on list of almost 1,000 US citizens permanently banned from Russia

Russia has permanently banned nearly 1,000 US citizens from entering the country — including the actor Morgan Freeman. On Saturday (21 May), the country’s foreign ministry released a list of 963 American citizens who are barred from travelling to the country over their support of US-imposed “anti-Russian sanctions” a little ahead of three months into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The “stop list” includes US president Joe Biden, vice president Kamala Harris, journalists, deceased lawmakers, Freeman and fellow actor and filmmaker Rob Reiner, The Washington Post reported on Saturday. In a news release, the ministry said: “In the context of...
CELEBRITIES
Business Insider

Business Insider

530K+
Followers
34K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy