State College, PA

Joey Porter Jr. named preseason All-American by Phil Steele

By Kevin McGuire
 3 days ago

The start of the new college football season is now just months away and it will be here before we all know it. This is the time of the offseason when the transition to preseason coverage really begins ramping up as preseason magazines begin making the rounds. One of those magazines is published by Phil Steele, who always does a terrific job with in-depth coverage of every team in the country.

Steele has also put together his preseason All-American teams for the upcoming season, but just one Penn State player made the four-team cut. Joey Porter Jr. was named to Phil Steele’s 3rd Team All-American team .

Porter Jr. is generally considered the top NFL prospect on the Penn State roster going into the 2022 season, and it may not be shocking to see he is the only Nittany Lion on any of Steele’s preseason-All-American teams. Porter Jr. is considered one of the top cornerback prospects in the 2023 NFL draft pool, and he could be Penn State’s highest-drafted cornerback in program history if he has a good season.

Porter Jr. recently was named to the preseason second-team All-Big Ten, joining a number of Penn State players on the all-Big Ten preseason teams released by Athlon Sports .

When are 2022 Big Ten football media days?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DlhPU_0gCVXX3200

