South Carolina Man Shoots Father-In-Law With Flare Gun
by Cyn Mackley - SCDN Crime & Justice Editor & Betty Smith
Father's Day should be pretty tense at Michael Jermaine Jefferson's house. Police say the 43-year-old man shot his father-in-law with a flare gun loaded with .410 shotgun ammunition.
Just before 9 pm, KCSO deputies were dispatched to a “gunshots in the area” call on Sinclair Street. When they arrived on the scene, they learned that Jefferson had gotten into an altercation with his father-in-law before shooting him.
Fortunately, the man's injury was a non-life-threatening shotgun wound in his arm. An ambulance took him to the hospital for treatment.
KCSO deputies arrested Jefferson and charged him with attempted murder, aggravated domestic violence, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Officers took Jefferson straight to the county detention center.
