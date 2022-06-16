ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

South Carolina Man Shoots Father-In-Law With Flare Gun

SCDNReports
SCDNReports
 3 days ago

South Carolina Man Shoots Father-In-LawSCDN photo archives

by Cyn Mackley - SCDN Crime & Justice Editor & Betty Smith

Father's Day should be pretty tense at Michael Jermaine Jefferson's house. Police say the 43-year-old man shot his father-in-law with a flare gun loaded with .410 shotgun ammunition.

Just before 9 pm, KCSO deputies were dispatched to a “gunshots in the area” call on Sinclair Street. When they arrived on the scene, they learned that Jefferson had gotten into an altercation with his father-in-law before shooting him.

South Carolina Man Shoots Father-In-Law LocationSCDN photo archives

Fortunately, the man's injury was a non-life-threatening shotgun wound in his arm. An ambulance took him to the hospital for treatment.

KCSO deputies arrested Jefferson and charged him with attempted murder, aggravated domestic violence, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Officers took Jefferson straight to the county detention center.

GG
3d ago

Guess he got mad because the father in law got better gifts 🎁 🤔 now he'll come out of jail after a lengthy period 🤞🏽 with some flare to him🤪🤣

Charlie Mack
3d ago

Maybe be an idea here, take all guns away and give people Roman Candles! lol

