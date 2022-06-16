ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vincennes, IN

Repairs Continue for Part of Main Street in Vincennes

wzdm.com
 3 days ago

Repairs are now well underway for improvements to a large part of Main Street in Vincennes. The work affects Main from the Kimmel...

www.wzdm.com

Comments / 0

Related
wzdm.com

Juneteenth Closings

All Vincennes City Government Offices will be closed Monday for the Juneteenth Holiday. Recycling for Monday will be postponed until the following Monday – June 27th. Trash pickup will be operating on the regular schedule and not be affected. The Jasper City Hall, Street Department, and all Utilities Administrative...
VINCENNES, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Structure fire on Main Street in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Vincennes Firefighters battled a large fire on Main Street Friday. The fire was in a building located in the 1000 block of Main Street in Vincennes Vincennes Fire Chief Brett Bobe says that a truck leaving their headquarters spotted smoke coming from the second story of the building. Bobe says […]
VINCENNES, IN
wzdm.com

Fire Destroys 2 Buildings at 10th and Main

A fire totally destroyed two separate buildings at and near the corner of Tenth and Main. The fire started on the second floor in the front of the building facing Main Street. It then spread to the building behind it. Both buildings were owned by Dan Primus; they were being renovated at the time of the fire. The location was the former home of Screen Printing Plus.
VINCENNES, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vincennes, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
City
Vincennes, IN
wzdm.com

Storms Cause Damage Throughout Portions of the Area

Vincennes was not the only place to have issues with Electricity on Friday. Many area communities at some point had an issue with electricity, but that wasn’t due to the fire in downtown Vincennes. Severe weather rolled through the area Friday morning, causing damage to area electrical systems. Several damage reports were relayed to the National Weather Service due to the wind from the storms. As of the latest info, Duke Energy is reporting 410 customers in Gibson County without power. Pike County is reporting 162 customers without power on Duke. According to Win Energy R-E-M-C, they are reporting 33 customers in Knox County without power. In Gibson County, 682 Win Energy Customers remain without power, with many of those in the North Central portion of the County.
VINCENNES, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Crash closes I-70 overpass in Clark County

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Interstate 70 overpass at 2600th Street in Clark County will be closed until further notice after being damaged by an oversized load traveling on the interstate. The damage occurred around 8:40 p.m. Friday when a truck hauling an excavator on a flatbed was traveling...
CLARK COUNTY, IL
wzdm.com

Clean-up Work on Phase One Main Street Planned

Even as work starts on Main Street Phases Two and Three, a part of Phase One will need to be re-done. Vincennes City Engineer John Sprague told the City’s Redevelopment Commission the City has to start over on first phase stream mitigation. Sprague says the original stream mitigation attempt...
VINCENNES, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Bauer
wzdm.com

VFD, VTFD, Bicknell, Washington Units Battling Fire at Tenth and Main

A fire totally destroyed two separate buildings at and near the corner of Tenth and Main. The fire started on the second floor in the front of the building facing Main Street. It then spread to the building behind it. Both buildings were owned by Dan Primus; they were being renovated at the time of the fire. The location was the former home of Screen Printing Plus.
wzdm.com

City of Vincennes Closing Monday for Juneteenth Holiday

Offices for the City of Vincennes will close Monday of next week to celebrate Juneteenth. The holiday is a celebration of President Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation. The actual date of the celebration this year — June 19th — falls on a Sunday, so the City holiday will be the next day, on Monday, June 20th.
wzdm.com

TMMI Hosting Hiring Event in Vincennes Today

Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indiana will hold a production hiring event today at Vincennes University’s Green Activities Center. The event runs from 9:00 AM until 1:00 PM. Greene Activities Center is located at 120 Harrison Street on the VU Main Campus. Production candidates can get interviewed on-site, complete their work...
VINCENNES, IN
wamwamfm.com

Some Washington Residents Still Without Power

A quick storm rolled through the area on Friday, and it packed quite a punch. Power was knocked out in several locations across the area, which meant several stoplights were also nonoperational. In addition, several fallen trees were reported, along with damage to utility poles. Line crews were out battling...
WASHINGTON, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#Kimmel Extension#Vincennes Water Utilities
WEHT/WTVW

Residents recover from widespread damage, power outages

OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – Severe storms with damaging winds raced across Gibson County Friday morning. Uprooted trees and snapped branches took down power lines, at one point knocking out power to an estimated 95% of Oakland City. The storms proved to be an early wake-up call for residents, and an early start to the […]
OAKLAND CITY, IN
wevv.com

Home smashed by tree during severe weather in Evansville

A home in Evansville, Indiana, was badly damaged by a large tree during severe weather that swept through the area on Friday morning. It happened at a home near the intersection of Powell Avenue and Garvin Street. Our 44News crew at the scene could see where the large tree had...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wzdm.com

Heaps of Jeeps Starts Tonight in Vincennes

Tonight is the start of the two day Heaps of Jeeps Vincennes. Over 350 Jeeps from seven states are set to help celebrate the event this year at Highland Woods Park just off Hart Street. This is the third year for the festival part of Heaps of Jeeps. Kasey Yochum...
VINCENNES, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wamwamfm.com

Vincennes Fire Crews Battle Friday Morning Structure Fire

Vincennes fire crews were busy with large structure yesterday morning. The fire was reported around 11:00 am at 10th & Main. Crews were already working inside the building when a nearby fire department noticed the flames. Part of the building collapsed during the fire and a minor explosion occurred when...
VINCENNES, IN
wzdm.com

Daviess County Road Closure on Monday

Daviess County Road 650 East will be completely closed starting Monday. The closure will be from Old US Highway 50 to County Road 175 South. The road will be closed all through next week for a box culvert replacement. No through traffic will be allowed during the closure. Drivers are reminded to find an alternate route in that area next week.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wzdm.com

UDWI Alerts Members of the Possibility of Rolling Blackouts

With more hot temperatures expected in the days to come, energy demand is expected to be extremely high all week. Bloomfield based UDWI REMC is alerting members of the possibility of rolling blackouts in the region. The Midcontinent Independent System Operator, an independent, nonprofit organization that controls the electrical grid...
BLOOMFIELD, IN
wzdm.com

Daviess County Fair Set for Next Week in Elnora

The Daviess County Fair gets underway in Elnora next week. The fair runs from Tuesday, June 21st through Saturday the 25th. On the first day of the fair, the fair parade begins at 5:30 P.m., with the parade line-up starting at 5:00 P.M. The Miss Daviess County pageant begins at 6:30 P.M.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy