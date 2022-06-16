ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

JSO investigating separate shootings that occurred overnight

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 3 days ago
Two separate shootings took place overnight.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office received the first call at approximately 11 p.m. as officers arrived to the 8000 block of Tamarack Street. Once at the scene, police located three adult male victims. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue transported at least one victim to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators believe the victims were traveling in a vehicle and then drove to this location after the incident occurred.

Investigators are also working a second shooting that occurred at the Palms at Beacon Pointe apartments within the Southside Estates neighborhood.

Upon arriving around 9 p.m., JSO officers found one adult male suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. The injury was considered non-life threatening.

Witnesses said the victim was found inside an apartment, but it is not known if the shooting occurred inside or outside. No one else was injured in the incident.

Both shootings are under investigation and these stories will be updated when more information is available.

