Southwest, PA

Sources: Teenager killed after fatally shooting another teen in Southwest Philly

By 6abc Digital Staff
 4 days ago

One teenager killed another before being fatally shot himself in Southwest Philadelphia, according to police sources.

Police were called to the 5400 block of Ridgewood Street around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

Arriving officers found a 19-year-old man inside a home on the block.

Police say he had been shot on the porch but was able to run inside the home.

Officers took him to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

They also discovered an 18-year-old man about 200 feet from the home in an alleyway across the street.

He was also taken to the hospital where he died shortly after arrival.

Police sources tell Action News, the 18-year-old had walked onto the porch and shot the 19-year-old.

Then someone who was inside the home came out to the porch and fired at the 18-year-old, striking him.

Investigators say while two spent shell casings were found at the scene, both teenagers were shot "far more than two times."

Police say there were at least seven people inside the home at the time, including a small child. They were being interviewed by investigators.

Police were looking at private surveillance cameras on the block to see if anything was recorded that would help in their investigation.

CBS Philly

Woman Walking Along Frankford Creek Discovers Man’s Body; Victim Shot In Head: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was found shot to death along the Frankford Creek. Police say a woman walking along the creek bed made the discovery Sunday night. Investigators say the victim, who appears to be in his 20s, was shot in the head at a close range. Authorities say they had a difficult time recovering the body. “The medic unit had quite a bit of difficulty accessing the body because of where it was. It was down along the creek bed, and there really is no easy way to get to it,” Philadelphia Police Inspector D F Pace said. There’s no word yet on the victim’s identity. Investigators say they found a gun in the victim’s waistband.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police Searching For Gunman After Man Killed At Close Range In West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for a gunman after a shooting in West Philadelphia left one man dead. The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. along the 1400 block of North 52nd Street. Police say the victim was shot at least 6 times at close range. Now, investigators are reviewing surveillance video from the area hoping it leads them to the suspect. “It also appears again based on preliminary information that at the time of the shooting the shooter was on foot as well. It’s unclear whether he arrived in a car or left in a car, we just don’t have that information yet,” Insp. D F Pace said. Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Camden Dad Killed In Shooting

A 37-year-old dad was killed in a Camden shooting over the weekend, authorities said. Charles Copling, III was found with gunshot wounds just before midnight on the 1200 block of Decatur Street Friday, June 17, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay said. Officers transported him to Cooper University Hospital, where...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
phillypolice.com

Wanted: Suspect for Shooting Incident in the 24th District [VIDEO]

The Philadelphia Police Department and the Shooting Investigation Group is asking for the public’s assistance for information and or identifying the suspect in reference to a shooting that occurred at Kensington Avenue and Somerset Street on 6-10-22 at approximately 2:59 AM. The depicted offender fired multiple shots using a 9mm firearm and striking (2) victims.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
#Shooting#Southwest Philadelphia#Police#Ridgewood#Violent Crime#Action News
NJ.com

South Jersey man, 37, killed in shooting, cops say

A 37-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Camden Friday, authorities said. Charles Copling III, of Camden, was found by police near the 1200 block of Decatur Street following the activation of system that detects the sounds of gunfire, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabe Rodriguez said in a statement Sunday.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Filipino Government Attorney John Albert Laylo Killed In Philadelphia While Heading To Airport With Mom, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a man visiting Philadelphia from the Philippines is dead from a single gunshot wound to the head. Police confirmed the victim is John Albert Laylo, a government attorney from the Philippines, according to the country’s consulate general.  Police say Laylo and his mother were in an Uber around 4:10 a.m. on Saturday headed from University City to Philadelphia International Airport when as many as 15 shots were fired into the rear window and driver’s side of the car at 38th and Spruce Streets.  Officers transported Laylo to Penn Presbyterian Hospital after responding to the shooting where he...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police: Man Shot In Head, Killed In Rhawnhurst

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 54-year-old man was shot and killed in Philadelphia’s Rhawnhurst neighborhood, police said Friday night. It happened just after 9:45 p.m. outside of a diner on Roosevelt Boulevard. Police said the man was shot once in the head and was pronounced at the scene. No weapons were recovered and no arrests have been made. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

What We Know About The 5 People Injured In The North Philadelphia Building Collapse

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  We’re learning more about the other firefighters and an additional city employee who were injured responding to that fire at a building that collapsed in Fairhill. One firefighter, 51-year-old Lt. Sean Williamson, was killed.  Four of the five people injured were firefighters and the other was an L&I supervisor.  On Saturday night in addition to that firefighter killed we are learning more about the 5 people injured. Two of them are currently in critical condition at Temple University Hospital. Here’s what we’ve learned:  Five people in total were injured. Three firefighters and one L&I supervisor were initially trapped. While the fifth...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

At Least 32 Shots Fired In North Philadelphia Drive-By Shooting That Killed Man, Injured Another: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A drive-by shooting in North Philadelphia on Thursday night has left one man dead and another injured. It happened around 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of 8th Street and Allegheny Avenue. Police say a small group of people were enjoying a cookout and watching the NBA championship when someone drove up and opened fire. At least 32 shell casings were found at the scene, according to police.  Two men were struck. A 38-year-old man was killed, and a 22-year-old man is in stable condition. The 38-year-old was shot in the chest and stomach, while the 22-year-old was hit twice in the buttocks, according to police.  So far, no arrests have been made. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police Identify Suspect Wanted In Hate Crime Beating Of Transgender Woman, Double Shooting In Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have identified the suspect wanted in a hate crime and double shooting last weekend. Police are looking for 21-year-old Joel Martinez, from the 2600 block of High Street in Camden, New Jersey. Police say Martinez is wanted for attempted murder, aggravated assault, Violation of Uniform Firearms Act and related charges. (Credit: Philadelphia Police Department) The incident happened shortly after 4:30 a.m. Sunday on the 300 block of Westmoreland Street in Kensington. Police say when officers arrived, they found two women shot and another person badly beaten. They say the victim beaten was transgender, and they’re investigating it as a hate crime after learning slurs were aimed at the victim before the beating took place. Police say all victims were coming from an underground hookah lounge, which was about two-and-half blocks from where the shooting and beating happened. Anyone with information regarding Martinez is being asked to contact Philly police’s shooting investigations group at 215-686-8270/8271, or call 911.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Off-Duty Philadelphia Police Officer Opens Fire as He Is Carjacked

An off-duty Philadelphia police officer opened fire while becoming a victim of a carjacking overnight. The incident happened shortly around 12:15 a.m. Friday at South 56th and Pentridge streets in the Kingsessing neighborhood, Philadelphia police said. The officer told police investigating that he was parking his silver 2020 Toyota Highlander...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
