Sources: Teenager killed after fatally shooting another teen in Southwest Philly

One teenager killed another before being fatally shot himself in Southwest Philadelphia, according to police sources.

Police were called to the 5400 block of Ridgewood Street around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

Arriving officers found a 19-year-old man inside a home on the block.

Police say he had been shot on the porch but was able to run inside the home.

Officers took him to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

They also discovered an 18-year-old man about 200 feet from the home in an alleyway across the street.

He was also taken to the hospital where he died shortly after arrival.

Police sources tell Action News, the 18-year-old had walked onto the porch and shot the 19-year-old.

Then someone who was inside the home came out to the porch and fired at the 18-year-old, striking him.

Investigators say while two spent shell casings were found at the scene, both teenagers were shot "far more than two times."

Police say there were at least seven people inside the home at the time, including a small child. They were being interviewed by investigators.

Police were looking at private surveillance cameras on the block to see if anything was recorded that would help in their investigation.