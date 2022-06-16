ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

IL Gov. Pritzker Signs Glucose Monitoring Coverage Bill Into Law

wzdm.com
 3 days ago

Illinois Governor J. B. Pritzker signed a new law Wednesday requiring insurance coverage of...

www.wzdm.com

wzdm.com

Illinois Law Prohibits Latex Glove Use Around Food

A new state law in Illinois aims to protect people with latex allergies. The law prohibits the use of latex gloves in food preparation, health care settings, and during emergency response situations. It was sponsored in the house by State Representative Michelle Mussman. The law does make an exception for...
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (6/18/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) yesterday reported 27,112 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 68 deaths since the Friday before, June 10th, 2022. According to the CDC, 25 Illinois counties are rated at the High Community Level for COVID-19, down from last week’s 32. There are an additional 39 counties in the Medium Community Level, which is even with last week’s number. Following a ten percent uptick in cases after the Memorial Day Weekend, folks are encouraged to exercise caution and common sense when it comes to attending family gatherings this weekend for Father’s Day and the Juneteenth celebrations. For more, logon at dph.illinois.gov or at cdc.gov.
KWQC

64 Illinois counties on watch for high or medium level COVID-19 spread

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have now labeled 25 counties for high-level community spread, and 39 counties are rated at medium level. The latest update is an improvement compared to last week when Illinois had 32 counties at high risk for COVID-19. Still, the Illinois Department of Public Health is warning people to be cautious going into the holiday weekend.
khqa.com

Illinois Senator resigns, effective immediately

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — An Illinois Senator has suddenly resigned. State Senator Rachelle Aud Crowe, D-Maryville, announced her resignation Wednesday, which became effective that morning. Crowe says she has been confirmed by the United States Senate to serve as the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois. “Since...
advantagenews.com

Davis speaks on gas prices

Illinois Congressman Rodney Davis (R-Taylorville) visited the Wood River Refinery on Friday. It was a backdrop of sorts, as Davis said he would like to see more fuel being generated on American soil. He says that likely will not happen with the current policies in place, put there by the Biden Administration.
northernpublicradio.org

Statewide: A century after the Herrin Massacre

This month marks the 100th anniversary of one of the deadliest labor disputes in the country. Striking coal miners in the town of Herrin clashed with men brought in to operate a local mine. The situation escalated and soon turned violent. In the end, nearly two dozen people were killed,...
northernpublicradio.org

COVID outbreak reported at Illinois veterans home

The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting a COVID-19 outbreak at the state veterans’ home in Manteno – just north of Kankakee. Sixteen residents and six staff members have tested positive. Some people are displaying mild symptoms and others report no symptoms. IDPH says all infected residents...
newschannel20.com

Illinoisans warned to be aware of ticks this summer

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — With the summer months getting into full swing, more people are spending time outdoors but don't let a small pest create big problems. During the warmer temperatures ticks are more active, and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is reminding all Illinoisans to take precautions against tick bites to prevent contracting illnesses such as Lyme disease, spotted fever group rickettsiosis, tularemia, ehrlichiosis, and babesiosis.
thecentersquare.com

This Is the City with the Most Veterans in Illinois

Young Americans enlist in the armed services for many reasons, including the opportunity to gain new skills, get physically fit, and earn financial assistance to pay for college. One of the most common reasons, however, is to serve the country. On top of the more than 1.4 million active-duty service members in the military, the United States is home to over 17.8 million veterans.
Q985

After nearly 100 years Caterpillar is moving out of Illinois

Texas has been able to entice one of Illinois' biggest companies Catapillar (CAT) to make the official move down south, and it is a massive blow for the Land of Lincoln. According to bloomberg.com, Caterpillar or CAT is moving its headquarters out of Illinois to the Dallas, Texas area after being headquartered in the Land of Lincoln for nearly 100 years. In the article they say...
