Springfield, MA

Springfield to kick off restaurant week

By Kayleigh Thomas
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield kicks off its restaurant week Thursday, with more than 50 businesses participating.

Mayor Domenic Sarno will join with organizers at the kickoff party from the Fort Restaurant and Student Prince Cafe at five Thursday evening.

The outdoor get-together will run for two hours, tickets include light apps and a restaurant week specialty beer by Amherst Brewery. Restaurant week will run from Thursday through June 26.

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

