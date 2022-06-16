Springfield to kick off restaurant week
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield kicks off its restaurant week Thursday, with more than 50 businesses participating.
Mayor Domenic Sarno will join with organizers at the kickoff party from the Fort Restaurant and Student Prince Cafe at five Thursday evening.Public forum held for East Longmeadow High School’s future
The outdoor get-together will run for two hours, tickets include light apps and a restaurant week specialty beer by Amherst Brewery. Restaurant week will run from Thursday through June 26.
