What's the Buzz: Free concerts and a drag show for your summertime fun

By Heather Sevigny, The Daily Jeffersonian
 3 days ago
Pick any one of the events happening in and around the area to keep your week busy. Whatever you choose to do, I’ll be highlighting attractions, activities, and festivals right here, every week. From local music and shows to options for those of you who don’t mind traveling a bit, there’s something for everyone. Be sure to check all activities, as cancellations can occur. The events listed are for June 16 to 25.

Thursday

Phil Dirt and the Dozers. According to the Facebook event page, "Phil Dirt and the Dozers will transport you to another time and place (with) the classic Rock 'n Roll of America's golden years. The Dozers perform the intricate vocal harmonies of the Beach Boys, Four Seasons, the Eagles, and many more." Grab your chair and head to Secrest Auditorium for this free summertime concert. The parking lot show will also feature food trucks and, of course, beer. The food trucks are scheduled to open at 4:30, with music beginning at 6:30. This is a free, family-friendly event. For more information call 740 454-6851. Secrest Auditorium, 334 Shinnick St., Zanesville.

2022 Cambridge Glass Show. Glass collectors and enthusiasts get ready, this glass show is sure to bring out some amazing and vintage finds. Highlighting the works of the Cambridge Glass Company, attendees will also find pieces by known manufacturers such as Heisey, Imperial, Morgantown, Fenton, Duncan Miller, Tiffin, Westmoreland, and more. The event is scheduled to run from 1 to 5 p.m. on Friday and from 10:30 to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Admission costs $5 and is valid for entry on both days. A pre-show sale is being held from 7 to 11 a.m. on Friday in the gymnasium of St Benedict's, 701 Steubenville Ave., Cambridge. For more information call 740-432-4245. Pritchard Laughlin Civic Center, 7033 John Glenn Highway, Cambridge.

Byesville Firemen's Festival. The Byesville Village Park is all set to rock out and celebrate summer at the annual Firemen's Festival. Headlining the event this year are Adam Calvert performing Friday and Bucky Covington on Saturday. Also scheduled to perform are Tracy Blaine, Sam Eplin, Kearstin Clark and Baranich, Gable, and Lee. The two-day festival will feature a car show, 5K, live music, food, fun, and fireworks. Scheduled to run from 5 to 10 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. For more information visit the Facebook event page or call 740-685-6222. Byesville Village Park, Meek Ave., Byesville.

June 25

Zanesville Pride Festival. Stop by Zane's Landing Park to celebrate diversity, grab some food and shop local vendors. Wild Ohio Therapy will be on-site with animals for the kids to visit, various businesses have donated items for a raffle and no Pride event would be complete without some queens. Scheduled to perform at the event are Lucy Lipps, Sasha Bloomingdale, and Desiree Diamond, among others. The event is set to run from noon to 5 p.m. For more information call 740-455-0609. Zane's Landing Park, Market St. at Second St., Zanesville.

As highlighted in last week’s column:

  • Saturday. National Road Bike Show and Rib Fest. Join Cambridge Main Street for the annual bike show and barbecue festival. Craft vendors and more will be set up, as well as a patch sewing station and pinstriping station. A hot dog eating contest will take place as well. Multiple food trucks will be at the event. Scheduled to perform are Tracy Lingafelter, BFH Blues Band, Rattlebox, and Lock 17. The festival is scheduled to run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information call 740-439-2238. Wheeling Avenue, Cambridge.

Interested in having your event listed or know about something you’d like us to share? Email us at whatsthebuzzdailyjeff@gmail.com at least two weeks in advance of the event.

Comments / 1

