Best Innovation: Anima by Edo

Jon Gray, Pierre Serrao, and Lester Walker are busier than a Blue Origin rocket launch pad. In the past year alone, the trio behind Ghetto Gastro, a culinary, art, and design collective from the Bronx, have launched a wireless headphone collaboration with Beats By Dre; appeared in a Slim Aarons-inspired ad for Jay-Z's new cannabis company, Monogram; and collaborated on a carbon steel cookware line with Williams Sonoma, as well as on a line of sleek small appliances, CRUXGG, at 1,792 Target locations. Next up, they're taking the Ghetto Gastro brand to Tokyo with Burnside, a chef-driven casual café and eatery by day and restaurant, bar, and lounge by night, designed by the Norwegian interior design firm Snøhetta.
Comments / 0