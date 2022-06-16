ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

The ‘dolphin house’ may soon lack the very thing that gave the Indianapolis mansion its name

By Lizzie Kane, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jrP44_0gCVUE3k00

Been looking for that dolphin statue to spruce up your property? Look no further than the Kessler Mansion.

“If you can grab it, it can be for sale,” said Jocelyn Dawson, a realtor from Highgarden Real Estate who was hired by the new owner — who purchased the property in the spring and whose identity is unknown  — to run an estate sale at the property.

IndyStar got the chance to preview the sale at what some design and architecture experts have termed the “ugliest house in America.”

Read more on the Indianapolis home: That Dolphin mansion on Kessler, one of the weirdest homes in Indiana, is on the market

Walk along a wooden porch that has a hole big enough for a foot, past a dolphin statue surrounded by a little swamp to a main entrance. Then one arrives inside to more than six rooms filled with odds and ends for sale.

Lawn chairs, swivel chairs and cushioned chairs.

Dining tables, coffee tables and a game table.

A stray, unpriced child's airplane; a $300 “Fruit Works” soda machine and $275 heavy lion statues made of wood and clay.

All items are priced and ready for new owners — with some labeled for as low as $1 and some as high as $1,000. One could even purchase a landscaping rock underneath one of the various dolphin statues if desired.

Step outside, underneath caution tape hanging from gutters, and one reaches another part of the house where a musty room with a damp floor and exposed ventilation in the ceiling is filled with objects such as a gas grill and untethered door.

Wander by the swimming pool that has a thin green film on its surface and find wooden benches marked with “Union Station” and more statues.

More Indianapolis news: From the archive: At his death, 'Mr. Big' left gaudy north-side Indianapolis home in shambles

“Some of the items are original and some have been used during staging for Airbnb,” Dawson said.

Dawson said the house will no longer be used as a short-term rental property and that the real estate investment group representing the owner is “working with the neighborhood on the planning” for next steps. More information will come in mid-July.

The 1953 house was originally owned by Jerry Hostetler, a “pimp-turned-construction mini-magnate,” according to a 2012 IndyStar article . Hostetler died in 2006.

Up until earlier this year, the property was owned by Chad Folkening — a tech entrepreneur born in the Hoosier state who had, unsuccessfully, attempted to sell the house at least three times in the past decade , each time for a lower price than the last.

Folkening previously had an estate sale in 2015 .

Kessler Mansion is located at 4923 Kessler Boulevard East Drive. The sale runs Thursday, June 16 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Friday, June 17 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday, June 18 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Parking will be in a lot across the street from the house.

Contact IndyStar reporter Lizzie Kane at ekane@gannett.come. Follow her on Twitter: @lizzie_kane17.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: The ‘dolphin house’ may soon lack the very thing that gave the Indianapolis mansion its name

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
a-z-animals.com

The Best Aquarium in Indiana (And Two Nearby)

The Best Aquarium in Indiana (And Two Nearby) It’s been more than 150 years since Indiana decided to be known as “The Hoosier State,” and most people who live in Indiana are proud to call themselves Hoosiers. Indiana touches on Lake Michigan and has 19 lakes of its own that are all more than 500 acres in size.
INDIANA STATE
travelnowsmart.com

11 Best Spa Hotels in Indianapolis

Colloquially known as Indy, Indianapolis is a small city that’s bursting with attractions. This city is home to 3 Fortune 500 companies, two major league sports clubs, and several museums, including the world’s largest children’s museums. There’s literally a lot to enjoy about the city, and we’re sure you’ll have a blast exploring every corner of it. However, your body might also need some rest and much-deserved massages. So, if you’re long overdue for a deliciously indulging treatment in the city, you should consider staying in one of the best spa hotels in Indianapolis Indiana. Facials, hot stone massages, mani-pedis, huge pools, the following hotels have them all! Can’t wait to spoil yourself? Then let’s take a look at our recommendations!
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
Indiana State
Indiana Real Estate
Local
Indiana Business
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
Indianapolis, IN
Business
Indianapolis, IN
Lifestyle
Indianapolis, IN
Real Estate
Indianapolis, IN
Pets & Animals
FOX59

Central Indiana Juneteenth events

This weekend is Juneteenth, and there are many different events going on to celebrate it in central Indiana. Juneteenth Parade and Festival – Indy Juneteenth Inc. is putting on its fifth annual Juneteenth Parade and Festival at White River State Park on June 18. To kick off the celebration, the parade will highlight local businesses […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphin#The Kessler Mansion#Highgarden Real Estate
FOX59

Where to find the best chocolate shop in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — For millions of people all across the planet, chocolate makes everything better. July 7 is World Chocolate Day, and Yelp is getting ready for the sweet occasion by highlighting the best chocolate shop in each state. In Indiana, the chocolate champion is SoChatti in Indianapolis. The business, located in the Circle City Industrial […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

Sheridan’s Boxley Cabin open for visitors

The Sheridan Historical Society has begun opening offering Saturday open hours for the George Boxley Cabin up on the hill in Veterans Park. Society docents will be available to offer a tour of the cabin and its environs to the public from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays through Labor Day weekend.
SHERIDAN, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Watch Indiana Mechanic Find Unique Stowaway Tucked Under SUV

You've likely read or heard stories about stray cats climbing up under parked cars looking for a place to catch a nap or get warm. This story is kind of like that, but I'm guessing this mechanic in Kokomo, Indiana would have preferred finding a cat in the SUV he was working on instead of what was actually hiding in there.
KOKOMO, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
NewsBreak
Pets
The Exponent

Ex-Domino's Pizza worker sues chain

A Lafayette man has filed a federal class-action lawsuit against the company that owns about nine Domino's Pizza stores in Indiana, saying the company's delivery drivers are not fairly compensated for expenses in violation of federal wage and hour laws. Christopher Anderson worked for a local Domino's store from August...
LAFAYETTE, IN
Fox 59

Relief is underway, humidity lowers behind first of two fronts

Several locations endured their fourth day of heat indices of 100-degrees or higher, relief is slowly underway. It was still sticky Thursday afternoon especially where dew points “pool” and spike just before a wind shifting front passed. The heat index had jumped and exceeded 100-degrees in many locations for the 4th straight day. Indianapolis “only” peaked at 99° for the second straight day while south, Bloomington, Columbus and Shelbyville hit triple digit heat indices. The heat advisories will no longer be required as cooling is forecast behind not one but two passing cold fronts. The first front honestly is more of a dry line, behind this front the dew point, the real measure of moisture, is lowering. Late Thursday the air was drier but dry air heats better than moist so therefore the temps north were in the mid 90s late day.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Indianapolis Burger Week returns for 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — A whole week devoted to burgers? Sign us up! Indianapolis Burger Week returns next week, giving you the chance to sample some of Indiana’s best burgers for $7 at participating Indy-area restaurants. Burger Week, presented by Maker’s Mark, runs from June 20 through June 26. Over the course of seven days, burger lovers […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

The True Meaning of Juneteenth

STATE WIDE--You may have heard about South Bend recently making Juneteenth a city holiday. Several cities in Indiana have done that to celebrate the holiday that commemorates not the Emancipation Proclamation, but the date that freedom was proclaimed for slaves in Texas, which came over two years after freedom was proclaimed by Pres. Abraham Lincoln.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Home prices in Indiana: Here are the fastest-growing cities

(STACKER) Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Indiana using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from May 2021 to May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. Data was available for 611 […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Get rid of old electronics during June 25 Indy event

INDIANAPOLIS – Maybe it’s an old TV or a computer that no longer works. Maybe it’s an old tablet or a phone that’s seen better days. No matter the case, you can get rid of some unwanted or obsolete electronic devices during an upcoming event. The Indianapolis Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) and Technology Recyclers […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
956K+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy