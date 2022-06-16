ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lane County, KS

Kansas teen hospitalized after SUV, semi crash

North Platte Post
North Platte Post
 5 days ago
LANE COUNTY—A Kansas teen was injured in an accient just after 11:30a.m. Wednesday in Lane County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported...

westernkansasnews.com

Dodge City teen’s arrested after drive-by shooting/gang fight

Dodge City, Kan (WesternKansasNews.Com) -On Wednesday, June 8th the Dodge City Police Department learned a large fight had occurred near the Hoover Pavilion around 8:00 pm on Tuesday, June 7th. The fight involved several males who were beating a 15-year-old male. During the fight, the 15-year-old fell to the ground and was punched and kicked several times by the other males. Detectives began working on the investigation and quickly determined the fight was gang-related and were able to identify several suspects and witnesses.
DODGE CITY, KS
North Platte, NE
North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

