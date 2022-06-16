Pride in stride: Thousands celebrate the return of the Indy Pride Parade 2022

The Indy Pride Parade returned to Mass Ave June 11 after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rainbows decorated the street, from people waving rainbow flags to rainbow-themed outfits and umbrellas.

The parade began at 10 a.m. and took its usual route down Mass Ave, starting at College Avenue and heading south to Delaware Street and north to North Street.

The crowd cheered as music played and local organizations walked by sharing messages like "Unstoppable together" and "Trans rights are human rights."

Some bars and restaurants along Mass Ave opened their windows and doors, featured DJs and offered street-side seating for patrons along the route.

At the parade's conclusion, many spectators migrated to Military Park, where the Indy Pride Festival featured vendors, live music, drag performances and other entertainment until 11 p.m.

Shelly Snider, executive director of Indy Pride, said an estimated 60,000 people attended the parade and 35,000 attended the festival.

"It was incredible," Snider said. "It was just great to have everyone out there together. You could feel the energy in the air."

