Best New Strip Patio: Spago

Italy may be most famous for its world-renowned red wines — mere mention of Barolo, Barbaresco, Brunello, or Bolgheri is enough to set the hearts of collectors racing — but that doesn't mean that its white wines are any less worthy of attention or, for that matter, adulation. At the 2022 Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, Master Sommelier Bobby Stuckey and Wine Director Carlin Karr, both of the internationally renowned Frasca Food and Wine in Boulder, Colorado, brought home that point in the most transporting way imaginable.
