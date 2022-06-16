ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Best New Strip Patio: Spago

By Las Vegas Weekly Staff
Las Vegas Weekly
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe patio at the old Spago at the Forum Shops was...

lasvegasweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
12tomatoes.com

Pastry Chef Sculpts 8-Foot-Tall Giraffe Out Of Chocolate

There are certain creations that make us wonder what could have possibly been going through the minds of the people that are responsible for them. Chef Amaury Guichon of the Pastry Academy in Las Vegas is always crafting new and interesting items that have us shell-shocked once we have the chance to see the finished product.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TravelNoire

Marriot To Open Its First Luxurious Adults-Only All-Inclusive Resort in Punta Cana This Summer

Marriott International is recalibrating its strategy, aiming to increase its presence in the higher-priced super-luxury resort market in the Caribbean. The global hotel brand announced last Thursday that it is teaming up with Sanctuary Cap Cana to debut Marriott’s first all-inclusive resort in Punta Cana. Named Sanctuary Cap Cana, the Luxury Adult All-Inclusive Resort is an extension of The Luxury Collection brand in the Dominican Republic. The new resort is expected to open in the summer of 2022 under The Luxury Collection brand.
LIFESTYLE
Deadline

Emmy Contender ‘Wolfgang’ Reveals How Wolfgang Puck Survived Nightmarish Childhood To Become Superstar Chef

Click here to read the full article. On a recent Sunday morning, lines to get into Spago Beverly Hills ran around the block, from Canon Drive onto Clifton Way. Crowds at a Wolfgang Puck restaurant aren’t unusual – in fact, they’re commonplace – but this was an unusual occasion: an opportunity to hear from the chef about the Emmy-contending documentary Wolfgang, directed by David Gelb, and the tantalizing prospect of sampling Spago cuisine. Before almond-encrusted salmon, wienerschnitzel, succotash, creamy mashed potatoes and other savory dishes were served, Puck spoke of his decision to open up for the Disney+ documentary. He said...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wolfgang Puck
Robb Report

Venice’s Iconic Bauer Hotel Will Reopen Under the Rosewood Flag in 2025

Click here to read the full article. One of Venice’s most acclaimed Grand Canal hotels will soon undergo some changes. The legendary, family-owned five-star Bauer Hotel, built in 1880, will close its doors this November for a multi-year renovation. When it reopens in 2025, it will be managed by the Rosewood Hotel group. The new hotel is expected to host over 100 rooms with several signature suites and one extravagant presidential suite. While the key count is similar to its current configuration, the luxe new version will include a bistro-style restaurant and bar, outdoor pool and luxury retail space that spans...
HOME & GARDEN
Mashed

The New Hell's Kitchen Restaurant Will Be The Biggest One Yet

British chef Gordon Ramsay has certainly left his mark on the United States. He's hosted numerous television shows based in the U.S., including "Kitchen Nightmares," "MasterChef," and "Hell's Kitchen." Ramsay also owns plenty of restaurants around the country, with new locations popping up regularly. Ramsay opened his first-ever U.S. establishment...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Al Fresco#The Forum Shops
Mental_Floss

The 10 Best Views in America, According to TripAdvisor

Making the most of a vacation can be exhausting. Between squeezing in as many fun activities as possible, it's important to pause and soak in the sights. The American landmarks listed below are the perfect spots to do just that. The financial services provider Remitly analyzed more than 1 million...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Time Out Global

This intimate steakhouse is one of Bukit Timah's well-kept secrets

Notorious amongst the few who frequent Serene Centre was Fat Belly, a well-kept secret of Bukit Timah. Reaching the half-decade mark, this cosy open-grill steakhouse has since refreshed itself as FBG. The modus operandi still remains. Forget about your black Angus sirloins or ribeyes. Instead, off-cuts such as the full blood Wagyu ms 6/7 Denver and black opal f1 Wagyu ms 4/5 onglet are readily available and bloody affordable.
RESTAURANTS
FanSided

Nacho Flay reminds us that they are the ultimate Flay of the household

In a new post shared to Instagram, Nacho Flay is once again reminding us who is the ruler of the roost. And no, it’s clearly not Bobby Flay!. Thanks to a reel posted to Nacho’s Instagram account, we get to see one of our favorite foodie cats sitting on a cutting board looking rather regal. Of course, that cutting board happens to be on the counter in the kitchen, which is further proof of who is in charge here.
ANIMALS
Food & Wine

The Classic Italian Wines We Swear By

Italy may be most famous for its world-renowned red wines — mere mention of Barolo, Barbaresco, Brunello, or Bolgheri is enough to set the hearts of collectors racing — but that doesn't mean that its white wines are any less worthy of attention or, for that matter, adulation. At the 2022 Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, Master Sommelier Bobby Stuckey and Wine Director Carlin Karr, both of the internationally renowned Frasca Food and Wine in Boulder, Colorado, brought home that point in the most transporting way imaginable.
BOULDER, CO
Mashed

The Foods That Filled Stanley Tucci's Childhood Summers

Stanley Tucci is an Italian-American actor, writer, and TV host who was born in New York in 1960, per Simon and Schuster. The beloved star's interests don't only lie in Hollywood, as Tucci is also a foodie. He has starred in many films, including the foodie movie "Julie & Julia," which centers around Julia Child. Tucci is also a host of CNN's Emmy-nominated foodie show "Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy," in which he travels across Italy in order to discover and showcase some of the country's most famous dishes, ingredients, and different regional cuisines.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

The Unexpected Ingredient Guy Fieri Uses In Margaritas

These days, it seems like Guy Fieri does far more hosting than actual cooking on the Food Network. His IMDb page can certainly attest to that notion. However, that's not to say the spiky-haired television personality doesn't know his way around the kitchen just well as some of the chefs and restaurateurs he spotlights on "Tournament of Champions," "Guy's Grocery Games," and "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives."
MLB
disneydining.com

Water Views & Spanish Delights: Dining at Three Bridges Bar & Grill

Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort is a charming, moderate level Disney Resort that features sprawling grounds and stunning architecture that celebrates a unique blending of Southwest American, Spanish, and Mexican cultures. Guests who visit the Disney Resort can enjoy wandering through the stunning grounds, checking out the Gran Destino Tower and serene water views, and enjoying dining options including Barcelona Lounge and Dahlia Lounge.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy