ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montrose, MN

Wright County Road 12 Closure Begins Next Week in Montrose

By Tim Matthews
krwc1360.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA reminder to residents and visitors to Montrose that road construction will force the closure of the intersection of Wright County Road 12 and 2nd Street South in...

krwc1360.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ccxmedia.org

Construction Underway on Maple Grove’s Main Street

Main Street Construction in Maple Grove to Last Until Fall. It is said there are two seasons in Minnesota – winter and construction. And just as Maple Grove’s Main Street starts to get busier, so does the work around it. Construction to improve Main Street has officially begun...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
krwc1360.com

Open House Saturday at New Buffalo Fire Station

The Buffalo Fire Department invites everyone to an open house at the new downtown Fire Station during Buffalo Days this Saturday. Highlights of the afternoon will be tours of the new station, a pork chop lunch, plus activities for kids including an interactive squirt house, fire hats, wooden toys, coloring books and fire safety information.
BUFFALO, MN
Bring Me The News

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey vetoes proposal for bus-only lanes on Hennepin Avenue

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has vetoed a proposal that would create 24/7 dedicated bus lanes on Hennepin Avenue as part of its reconstruction. Frey informed the council of the decision in a Friday letter. Council members had previously voted to include the full-time bus lanes as part of the Hennepin Avenue South reconstruction project, which will affect the street from Lake Street to Douglas Avenue.
ccxmedia.org

Robbinsdale Water Specialists Work to Remove Carp From Crystal Lake

Water resources specialists with the city of Robbinsdale were out on Crystal Lake Friday morning removing carp from the water. Environmental scientists say carp are an invasive species of fish which feed on the bottom of the lake – stirring up sediment and causing water quality problems. Experts are...
ROBBINSDALE, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Montrose, MN
Local
Minnesota Traffic
City
Waverly, MN
fox9.com

Fatal crash closes Hwy 610 at Hwy 252 in Brooklyn Park

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - Eastbound Highway 610 at Highway 252 in Brooklyn Park is expected to remain closed until 10 a.m. Friday due to a fatal crash. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened shortly at about 5:22 a.m. Brooklyn Park police officers responded and found the sole occupant of the vehicle was deceased.
kduz.com

Renville County announces a 6th Predatory Offense

The Renville County Attorney Office announced this week a 6th predatory offender violation for Jacob Ryan Kramer. In a news release Renville County Court Judge Helgeson found Kramer guilty of violating his predatory offender registration requirements by failing to notify authorities he was in possession of a vehicle. Kramer will be sentenced on August 8 at 1:00 p.m. at the Renville County Courthouse for this violation. Kramer faces up to 43 months in prison.
RENVILLE COUNTY, MN
patriotnewsmn.com

Sherburne County Sheriff's Activity Report

The following individuals have been booked into the Sherburne Co. Jail for the alleged offense(s):. Ryan James Olson, 47 of Clear Lake, MN 55319 - GM 3rd degree DWI. Amanda Sue Wellman, 44 of Elk River, MN 55330 - GM 5th degree drugs. Sarah Mae Brooks, 34 of Elk River, MN 55330 - GM driving after cancellation - IPS, MSD expired vehicle registration, MSD failure to change address on MN driver's license, Anoka Co. & Hennepin Co. warrants. Joshua Anton Emery, 32 of Elk River, MN 55330 - FEL violate no contact order. Cody Wayne Horton, 46 of Saint Cloud, MN 56303 - FEL 1st degree arson. Jeremy James Schlichting, 47 of Big Lake, MN 55309 - GM driving after cancellation - IPS. Jacob Michael McNulty, 29 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 - GM 2nd degree DWI. Joseph Albert Moos, 32 of Elk River, MN 55330 - MSD contempt of court & order for protection violation. Damien Worley-Devries, 21 of Blaine, MN 55434 - FEL theft, GM give Peace office false name, Anoka Co. & Dept. of Corrections warrants. David Joseph Romano Degrio, 40 of Minneapolis, MN 55418 - FEL 2nd degree-controlled substance & MSD 4th degree DWI. Jamie Ray Hunt, 27 of Elk River, MN 55330 - FEL 2nd degree-controlled substance & GM 2nd degree DWI. Sheryl Lynn Stimpson, 59 of Big Lake, MN 55309 - Sherburne Co. apprehension & detention order. Andrew Richard Levandowski, 23 of Minneapolis, MN 55418 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Paris Terrill Berry, 45 of Waite Park, MN 56387 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Earl Thomas Barkley, 37 of Saint Cloud, MN 56303 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Michael Olan Gray, 34 of Minneapolis, MN 55411 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Darrick Wade Hamacher, 44 of Foreston, MN 56330 - Douglas Co. warrant. Nichole Anne Marie Gehring, 41 of Elk River, MN 55330 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Ahmed Osman Mohamed, 26 of Saint Cloud, MN 56303 - Morrison Co. warrant. Zachery Lucas Bongers, 30 of Faribault, MN 55021 - Sherburne Co. & State of WI warrants. Nicole Kristen Strehlow, 37 of Saint Francis, MN 55070 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Devon James Block, 26 of Brainerd, MN 56401 - Isanti Co. & Sherburne Co. warrants. Kreshon Marshay Wiley, 25 of Minneapolis, MN 55408 - Dakota Co. & Sherburne Co. warrants. Brady Michael Struss, 46 of Coon Rapids, MN 55433 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Michael Hadley Seek, 70 of Saint Cloud, MN 56303 - Sherburne Co. & Stearns Co. warrants. Reid Aaron Shain Atterbury, 29 of Princeton, MN 55371 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Johnathan Corey Kammerer, 27 of Minneapolis, MN 55418 - Sherburne Co. warrant.
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#Gravel Road#East End#U S Highway 12
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
ccxmedia.org

Plymouth Police Search for Suspect in Gas Station Shooting

Plymouth police are looking for a suspect who they say is involved in a shooting that happened Thursday, June 9 at the Sinclair gas station off Highway 169 and 36th Avenue North in Plymouth. Police identified the suspect as Daniel James Hart, 23, of Brooklyn Park. They say Hart was...
PLYMOUTH, MN
mspmag.com

4 Food Truck Destinations

The cheesecake factory hosts a rotating truck or two weekly in its parking lot. Pop inside to grab your cheesecake for dessert, and then get your hot food. (Soul Lao will be making a few appearances.) Off of Louisiana in St. Louis Park. Burnsville Center Parking Lot. The mall has...
BURNSVILLE, MN
Bring Me The News

Plymouth police looking for suspect from gas station killing

Police are hoping the public can assist in finding a suspect involved in a fatal gas station shooting last week. The Plymouth Police Department says the suspect has been identified as 23-year-old Daniel James Hart, from Brooklyn Park. He is alleged to last be seen leaving the shooting scene on June 9 just before 8:30 p.m. and headed southbound on Highway 169 from 36th Avenue North.
PLYMOUTH, MN
krwc1360.com

Buffalo Teen Charged in Golden Valley Carjacking

A juvenile from Wright County is one of two 15-year-old boys charged with an armed car jacking Monday evening in the west metro community of Golden Valley. A Buffalo teen is facing 1st degree felony aggravated robbery, and a teen from Eden Prairie is charged with aiding and abetting him. MNN’s Brent Palm reports that Golden Valley Police say a 16-year-old girl was pumping gas while her 14-year-old sister was in the vehicle when the two subjects approached them. Officers said one of the boys displayed a gun and demanded the older girl hand over the keys to the SUV. The stolen vehicle was reportedly recovered two hours later in Bloomington, and four teens were detained. Investigators reportedly said they also found a handgun.
BUFFALO, MN
fox9.com

Minnetonka father remembered after dying on trip to Yellowstone

On Monday, Megan Bonk was on a trip with her parents, her husband Geoff and their two kids at Yellowstone when the national park was evacuated because of flooding. As they drove to their lodge to pick up their belongings, Bonk says Geoff had a medical emergency and died unexpectedly, she believes from a heart attack.
krwc1360.com

Ramon “Ray” Thomes

Age 91 of Buffalo, passed away June 11th. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 1st from 5 to 7:30 PM, with a prayer service at 7:15 PM, and a Knights of Columbus Rosary at 7:30 PM at the Peterson Chapel in Buffalo. Further visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the Mass at the church on Saturday, July 2nd. A Mass of the Resurrection for Ray Thomes will be held Saturday, July 2nd at 11 AM at the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Buffalo. Burial with Military Rites will be held at the St. Francis Cemetery. Arrangements were made with the Peterson Chapel of Buffalo. Online condolences may be made at; www.thepetersonchapel.com.
BUFFALO, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy