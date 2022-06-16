ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Harris to launch task force on online harassment, abuse

By CHRIS MEGERIAN
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a meeting about abortion rights and Roe v. Wade, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, from her ceremonial office at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris will launch a new task force dedicated to fighting online harassment and abuse, according to senior Biden administration officials.

Although the problem isn’t new, it has taken on new urgency following shooting massacres in Texas and New York that were predated by misogynist and racist commentary on social media and message boards.

The National Security Council is working with the White House Gender Policy Council on the initiative, and Attorney General Merrick Garland and Surgeon General Vivek Murthy were scheduled to attend the first meeting Thursday.

Also present will be Sloane Stephens, a Black U.S. tennis player who has faced a torrent of racist abuse after losing matches.

The task force is intended to develop, over the next 180 days, recommendations for next steps the federal government can take to combat the problem, said the administration officials, who insisted on anonymity to speak before the launch announcement.

Judy Stansbury
3d ago

Something needs to be done. However if it is like Facebook, then will be biased in what is right and wrong.

Leroy Jenkins
2d ago

Uh...Is this really the most important thing on your plate you cackling hyena? Why don't you do something to fix the 800 some odd more important issues this country is facing?

This Is Heaven West Virginia ©
3d ago

Has we ever figured out how to make telephone scam harassment stop? One thing at a time people!

#Online Harassment#Message Boards#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

