Age 91 of Buffalo, passed away June 11th. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 1st from 5 to 7:30 PM, with a prayer service at 7:15 PM, and a Knights of Columbus Rosary at 7:30 PM at the Peterson Chapel in Buffalo. Further visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the Mass at the church on Saturday, July 2nd. A Mass of the Resurrection for Ray Thomes will be held Saturday, July 2nd at 11 AM at the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Buffalo. Burial with Military Rites will be held at the St. Francis Cemetery. Arrangements were made with the Peterson Chapel of Buffalo. Online condolences may be made at; www.thepetersonchapel.com.

BUFFALO, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO