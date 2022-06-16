ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Op/Ed: Indy's Black community can celebrate progress on Black agenda this Juneteenth

By Marshawn Wolley
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago
This Juneteenth we celebrate the progress the Black community has made on a plan for its progress — a Black agenda.

A Black agenda at its core is a plan for the Black community informed by the Black community.

This Juneteenth, we reflect on the fact that on June 19, 1865, when enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas, learned of their freedom over two years after the Emancipation Proclamation of 1863, they simultaneously gained the responsibility of developing a plan for the safety and prosperity of their Black community within the context of this new freedom.

It should come as no surprise that there are many different Black agendas, as goals, strategic approaches, philosophies and even divergent visions of what progress looks like within the Black community are all part of the conversation on Black progress.

The African American Coalition of Indianapolis (AACI), a collection of Black-led civic, non-profit, and faith-based organizations contributed to a Black agenda discussion, "AACI Community Concerns and Recommendations." It is a living document that has now been informed by not only AACI member organizations, but also by a robust community engagement effort that included over two dozen one-on-one interviews, 20 small and large group meetings, multiple Facebook town halls and a survey that had over 1,000 Black respondents.

We had the privilege of hearing from the community throughout the process:

  • In a meeting with a justice involved individual recently released from prison, we compared the public defender and prosecutor’s budgets.
  • A Black elder in the community expressed concern about older Black people’s ability to age in place due to gentrification.
  • A group of Black women entrepreneurs discussed their feelings of isolation and inability to access the financial and social capital they needed to grow their businesses.
  • We heard from too many Black parents that our schools were operating as planned — because they were meant to fail Black children.
  • We heard concerns about mental health and housing.
  • We heard hopes for a Black mayor.

Major efforts by the AACI included advocacy for a citizen led Use of Force Board and for a General Orders Board within Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. The city also developed a new use-of-force policy and completed a review of the Citizen’s Police Complaint Board. The city-county council reconstituted the Indianapolis Commission on African American Males. The city committed $1 million to the first Black-led Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) business loan fund. The city also now posts an annual report on minority-and-women-business spend data by agency.

While the AACI certainly advocated for its agenda, none of these efforts could’ve happened without collaborative relationships with both the city-county council and mayor’s office, as well as other community partners.

We also did for self.

Members of the AACI were founders of the African American Legacy Fund of Indianapolis, which has distributed over $150,000 to Black grassroots organizations through a partnership with IndyStar. We have increased homeownership education and financial literacy programming among AACI member organizations and emerging Black young professional groups.​​​​​​

Sometimes we were lucky. We called the city to invest in ideas that would address food insecurity around the same time the city made a similar announcement.

We had some loses. We supported the city’s efforts to strengthen landlord rights, but the Indiana General Assembly went the other direction restricting the ability of cities to appropriately manage landlord-tenant issues.

With a key personnel change with one of our partners we have not made the progress we wanted on some of our education objectives.

We also learned a lot through our process including that over 60% of respondents to a survey on the Black agenda believed that Black leaders and elected officials should partner in both the development and implementation of a Black agenda.

Finally, a generous $100 million donation by the Lilly Endowment was granted to the National Urban League to work in partnership with the Indianapolis Urban League and AACI to develop the Indianapolis African American Quality of Life Initiative. This was not only an opportunity to again listen to specific concerns of the Black community, but to be intentional about framing and prioritizing potential solutions to improving quality of life in Black Indianapolis.

While many challenges remain, this Juneteenth brings with it hope as we take the time to reflect on the past and invite others to not only dream but plan for the future of Black Indianapolis.

Marshawn Wolley is president and CEO of Black Onyx Management Inc.

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

