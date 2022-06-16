ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wright County, MN

Governor Signs Opioid Settlement Bill

By Tim Matthews
krwc1360.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWright County Public Health Director Sarah Grosshuesch was among those in attendance Tuesday when Minnesota Governor Tim Walz signed a bill that will direct how the state will divide its 303 million...

krwc1360.com

Comments / 0

Related
KAAL-TV

Minn. Republican threatens retaliation against medical board

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen has threatened to retaliate against the Minnesota board that oversees doctors as it investigates him for the fifth time. Jensen calls the Minnesota Board of Medical Practice a “juggernaut” that he'll deal with if he’s elected governor. Jensen, a family practice physician...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Scott Jensen vows to shake up medical board that's investigated him

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Republican governor candidate Dr. Scott Jensen is promising to overhaul Minnesota's medical board if he wins office, frustrated by the panel's investigations of his medical license. Jensen, a family physician from Chaska, said he's facing a fifth investigation from the Minnesota Board of Medical...
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

More than half a million Minnesotans applied for Frontline bonus pay

(ABC 6 News) -- More than half a million Minnesotans have applied for frontline worker pay. According to Governor Tim Walz, 650,000 applications have come in so far. In the first 18 hours of the website's launch, 200,000 people applied for the money. Minnesota lawmakers approved $500 million for the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wright County, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Health
State
Minnesota State
County
Wright County, MN
Wright County, MN
Health
KFIL Radio

It Appears Minnesota’s $9.25 Billion Surplus is Growing

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State of Minnesota continues to collect taxes at a level that is significantly higher than predicted. For the month of May, Minnesota's net general fund revenues totaled nearly $1.9 billion. According to the Minnesota Management and Budget Office, that was $535 million, or about 40 percent higher than expected.
MINNESOTA STATE
cbs3duluth.com

More MN households qualify for federal food assistance

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — More households in Minnesota are qualifying for a federal program that provides assistance with food. And, it comes at a time when inflation has caused grocery prices to rise. The Minnesota Legislature, during its last session, increased the income limit for the Supplemental Nutrition...
MINNESOTA STATE
valleynewslive.com

Walz announces end to homelessness in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Today, Governor Tim Walz announced that the St. Louis County Continuum of Care (CoC) has effectively ended veteran homelessness. The CoC acted in partnership with the United State Interagency Council on Homelessness, Department of Housing and Urban Development, and Department of Veterans Affairs.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Walz
lptv.org

COVID-19 Community Levels for 6-17-22 in Lakeland Viewing Area

Based on new data released yesterday by the CDC, nine Minnesota counties are now in the high COVID-19 Community Level rating, including two in the Lakeland viewing area. Itasca and Koochiching counties are currently rated “high” under the CDC’s ratings, which are based on the number of cases and hospital admissions per 100,000 people, as well as the percentage of beds in use. Community levels can indicate how easy it may be to get care for COVID-19 in each county.
LAKELAND, FL
CBS News

Judge orders Minneapolis to halt implementation of 2040 plan

MINNEAPOLIS -- A judge has ordered the city of Minneapolis to cease implementation of its 2040 plan, a 20-year plan for how the city will change and grow that addresses housing, transportation and more. Environmentalist and conservationist groups first sued the city in 2018 to stop the plan's implementation. Hennepin...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
worldnationnews.com

Property owners file federal lawsuit over St. Paul rent control

Describing St. Paul’s new rent control mandate as unconstitutional, two building owners located in Bloomington and Minnetonka have filed a federal lawsuit against the city of St. Paul, the city council, the city mayor’s office and the director of the St. Paul Security Department. and inspection. The civil...
SAINT PAUL, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Overdose Deaths#Politics State#Politics Governor#Local Public Health#Amerisourcebergen#Cardinal Health
stthomas.edu

In the News: Advising St. Paul on Reparations Plans

Yohuru Williams, founding director of the Racial Justice Initiative at the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota, is quoted in a Star Tribune article about the city of St. Paul's intent to make reparations to Black descendants of slaves. At a June 15 council meeting, Williams and other members of...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

9th Minnesotan charged in connection with Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection

MINNEAPOLIS — Another Minnesotan is facing charges in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, according to the Department of Justice. DOJ officials say Frank Joseph Bratjan Jr., a postal worker from Eagan, is charged with four federal criminal counts, including entering and remaining in a restricted building; disorderly conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

More Minnesota homeowners come forward to accuse pool contractor of unfinished work

MINNEAPOLIS -- New information in a WCCO investigation: several families want to warn others after they say the same pool contractor took their savings and didn't do the job.We first shared their frustration Wednesday night. The number of families we've heard from since is growing, now up to 17. Altogether, they're out more than $1 million. WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle looked into the law, and shares the change families want to see.Kyle and Eva Swenson started making financial sacrifices ahead of welcoming baby Sophia last month. They wanted to build a place to grow their family. A backyard pool was...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
pipestonestar.com

The Minnesota Historic Tax Credit: What is it, who’s eligible

For those involved in the historic structure rehabilitation scene, a potentially significant change may be on the horizon. The extension of the Minnesota State Historic Structure Rehabilitation Tax Credit, failed to pass before the state legislature adjourned on May 23, and is set to sunset after June 30 if a special session does not take place. The tax credit is a part of the Omnibus Tax Bill.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
MinnPost

Poll: Voters in Greater Minnesota are unhappy with Democratic leaders, but open to gun regulations, abortion access

A new poll conducted in early June by MinnPost and Change Research found a negative view of the direction of Minnesota and the country. But that outlook is even more gloomy among likely voters surveyed in Greater Minnesota, where people by wide margins said the state and nation are on the wrong track, more often reported feeling a financial pinch from inflation in gas prices and groceries and poorly rated the performance of Gov. Tim Walz and President Joe Biden.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Are “Rolling Blackouts” Possible in St Cloud This Summer?

"Rolling Blackouts" are not only possible in St. Cloud this summer, they are a possibility all across Minnesota and the US. With our long stretches of hot days ahead, the need for electricity to cool our homes will be on the rise, and we all may have to do our part to make sure blackouts don't happen on these incredibly hot summer days.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Eagan post office worker charged in connection to Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack

MINNEAPOLIS  - A Minnesota man who works at a post office in Eagan has been charged in connection to the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.Frank Joseph Bratjan Jr. has been federally charged with entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a restricted building, disorderly conduct at a Capitol building, and parading and demonstrating in a Capitol building. FBI Minneapolis was tipped off in January of 2022 about Bratjan's presence at the Capitol on the day of the insurrection, an affidavit says. The tipster said Bratjan, who had been living with his father near Syracuse, New York, took a...
EAGAN, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy