‘Let teachers carry’: Former Pa. teacher sees guns as a way to keep classrooms safe | Today in Pa.

By Claudia Dimuro
PennLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

www.pennlive.com

Comments / 5

Hunter
3d ago

Absolutely not!! Teachers are there to teach our kids. Hire ex police and military for security!! Put alarms and cameras on every door, locked to the outside. Make it one way in

Veronica Charnell Media

Will Pennsylvania Governor Spending Plan Get Approved for $2,000 Stimulus Checks?

Photo Courtesy of McKenzie Marco/UnsplashMcKenzie Marco. Governor Tim Wolf pushing for $2,000 stimulus checks for Pennsylvania residents. These are certainly precedent times we are living in. From the war between Ukraine and Russia, Food and Gas prices continue to rise, and we are still dealing with a Pandemic. Although the Federal Government has not approved a monthly stimulus check, some states had started sending the fourth check to households to help struggling families with the effects caused by inflation.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Pennsylvania legislators move to impeach Soros-funded Philadelphia district attorney

After San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin was recalled last week, another George Soros-funded district attorney could be out of a job if Pennsylvania state legislators have anything to say about it. Republican state Reps. Torren Ecker, Tim O’Neal, and Josh Kail initiated the process to impeach radical left-wing Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner. Philadelphia's record-setting homicide total during Krasner's tenure is the impetus for their impeachment call.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pocono Update

Most Disturbing Urban Legends Of Pennsylvania

Urban legends exist across the globe. Some more sinister than others, the following stories from Pennsylvania will have you locking your doors and looking around every corner. According to lore found on Onlyinyourstate.com, a website dedicated to sharing facts based in your state, a greedy monk worked at a mission in Easton, PA. This monk presumably amassed a fortune of wealth from blackmailing wealthy individuals who confessed their sins to him. Coercive and crafty like a snake, it was over time that the monk became like this until he got noosed for fatally assaulting a frail woman. The mission, however, couldn't rid itself of the evil monk. His body resurrected, transforming into a ghoul. He retreated into the forest and only returned to the mission to feast on the monks left behind. The monks then ran for their lives and escaped the building before it crumbled.
EASTON, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Democrat Josh Shapiro calls Republican Doug Mastriano 'dangerous'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — In his first sit-down interview in Pittsburgh since winning the Democratic nomination for governor, state Attorney General Josh Shapiro said his opponent, state Sen. Doug Mastriano, is "dangerous."KDKA political editor Jon Delano has more from his exclusive interview with the Democratic nominee.Shapiro wants Pennsylvanians to know that there is a stark difference on a number of issues between the Republican and Democratic candidates for governor. In describing Mastriano, he repeated one word multiple times: "dangerous.""I am someone who has stood up for law enforcement. I am someone who has stood up for the rule of law, and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pocono Update

Pennsylvania Invests $8.2 Million To Protect 32 Farms In 18 Counties

Pennsylvania has invested $8.2 million to preserve 2,264 acres on 32 farms throughout the commonwealth today. To preserve farmland in Pennsylvania, the state and its partners have been purchasing land development rights from land owners. The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture (PDA) announced that it had protected 32 new farms, totaling 2,264 acres in 18 counties today. Landowners can sell the rights to their farms to preserve and protect their land from residential, commercial, or industrial development in the future. To date, Pennsylvania has invested over $1.6 billion since 1988 to protect a total of 613,884 acres on 6,076 farms in 58 counties.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
AFP

A forlorn fight to stop America's gun factories

Clai Lasher-Sommers alternates between tears and fury over the flow of guns from the factories in her home state of New Hampshire, a top producer in America's multi-billion dollar firearms industry.  While giants like Texas have more gun-linked business -- with constellations of suppliers for firearms, parts and ammunition -- New Hampshire dominates in per capita number of gun industry jobs, economic output and federal excise taxes, according to industry group NSSF. The state with a motto of "Live free or die" has long been home to gun makers, as have other manufacturing hubs on America's eastern seaboard.
WESTMORELAND, NH
CBS Pittsburgh

Wolf Administration suspends Pennsylvania's biodiesel fuel requirement

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - The Wolf Administration has announced a suspension of Pennsylvania's two-percent biodiesel fuel requirement. The suspension will run through July 26 in an effort to ease the low stock and spot shortages of diesel fuel. It will allow out-of-state diesel to be sold in Pennsylvania, which is one of the only states that requires a mix of biodiesel in diesel. "This step was a proactive measure to help ensure the to help ensure that fuel is available to keep the supply chain functioning and food and other products in the marketplace and on consumer tables during extraordinary circumstances," the administration said in an email. The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture will monitor the conditions that impact the available supply and the suspension may be modified or extended if deemed necessary.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

Report dings unfunded pension liabilities in Pennsylvania

(The Center Square) – A new report on state pension liabilities and their funding levels spotlight a lingering problem for Pennsylvania finances, but many critics argue that its modeling assumptions exaggerate the financial problems. “Unaccountable and Unaffordable,” the latest pension report from the American Legislative Exchange Council, warns of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Poll shows Fetterman leads Oz, with much closer race between Shapiro and Mastriano

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The first independent poll since the primary suggests John Fetterman has a substantial lead over Mehmet Oz, while the race for governor is much closer.Political editor Jon Delano takes a closer look at the Suffolk University Poll."John Fetterman has a nine-point lead right now over Mehmet Oz," said David Paleologos, the director of the Suffolk University Political Research Center.The pollster said he's surprised with Democrat Fetterman's lead over Republican Oz in the first independent poll of the U.S. Senate race.Fetterman leads Oz 46 percent to 37 percent with 13 percent undecided with 20 weeks to go before...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Scheduled AR-15 training class leads to protest in McCandless

MCCANDLESS, Pa. (KDKA) — A gun training class in the North Hills sparked backlash. A few dozen protesters gathered Friday morning outside Midwest Shooting Center in McCandless. They said they were upset over a scheduled class about AR-15s.  The protestors said in light of what happened in Texas and New York, there is no place for assault rifles in the hands of civilians.  "These are weapons designed for the battlefield. They do not belong in communities. They are the weapon of choice for mass shootings, for attacks on police officers," CeaseFirePA Western PA Manager Josh Fleitman said.  For about an hour,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
