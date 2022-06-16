ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Best Music-Room Reboot: 24 Oxford

By Las Vegas Weekly Staff
Las Vegas Weekly
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhere once there was Vinyl, now there’s 24 Oxford, the smaller...

lasvegasweekly.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
American Songwriter

Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators Announce New Q&A Session, Will Drop Record Store Day Double Live Album

There’s a lot afoot for the blistering rock band Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators. For Record Store Day (June 18), the band is set to release an exclusive new double-LP, Live At Studio 60. And to top that, the band has set a live Q&A with Slash (on the platform Veeps), which will air on June 24 at noon PT, before a virtual concert re-broadcast of Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators-Live From Boston.
ROCK MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Watch Guns N’ Roses Cover AC/DC’s ‘Back in Black’

Guns N’ Roses covered the classic AC/DC song “Back in Black” during their June 7 performance in Sevilla, Spain. It only took a few seconds for the fans in attendance to recognize the song. The tune’s famous opening guitar riff generated a roar from the crowd, with the audience singing along to much of the track.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beabadoobee
Person
Jeff Goldblum
American Songwriter

A Look Behind the Famous ‘Abbey Road’ Album Cover by The Beatles

First things first. The photograph emblazoned on The Beatles‘ Abbey Road album cover was indeed taken on a street named Abbey Road. It was that picture that dressed up The Beatles’ 11th studio album (1969), which was designed in the Side 1, Side 2 style with a total of 11 tracks. Abbey Road, along with its album cover, would eventually become known as one of the greatest records of all time. But what of its culturally iconic photograph? What is the story behind the immortalized snapshot of the four Beatles?
MUSIC
Popculture

Rock Legends Return With New Song

For the first time in over eight years, Chicago has released a new song. The track, "If This Is Goodbye," proves the band is back and better than ever. The song's release comes ahead of the band's upcoming tour with Brian Wilson, Al Jardine, and Blondie Chaplin. According to Ultimate...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Megadeth tease new music on mysterious website

Megadeth have launched a new website called sickdyingdead where you can hear what appears to be a snippet of new music, likely taken from their upcoming 16th studio album The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead!. The music is accompanied by the following caption: 'The sick, the dying and the...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotels#Oxford#Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
Vibe

Tony Award-Winning ‘MJ’ Musical To Release Soundtrack This Summer

Click here to read the full article. At the 2022 Tony Awards, Jennifer Hudson became the third Black person and youngest EGOT winner. But she wasn’t the only big winner at the coveted event. MJ the Musical scored four Tony Awards for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical, Best Lighting Design of a Musical, Best Choreography, and Best Sound Design of a Musical. Now, Sony Music has announced the official soundtrack will be released on Friday, July 15 in digital and CD formats. Recorded at Power Station at BerkleeNYC, the album was produced by David...
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy