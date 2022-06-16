Best Music-Room Reboot: 24 Oxford

Click here to read the full article. At the 2022 Tony Awards, Jennifer Hudson became the third Black person and youngest EGOT winner. But she wasn’t the only big winner at the coveted event. MJ the Musical scored four Tony Awards for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical, Best Lighting Design of a Musical, Best Choreography, and Best Sound Design of a Musical.
Now, Sony Music has announced the official soundtrack will be released on Friday, July 15 in digital and CD formats. Recorded at Power Station at BerkleeNYC, the album was produced by David...
