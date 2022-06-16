ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What is the Boys & Girls Club of Volusia-Flagler? Here's what you need to know

By Katie Kustura, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
 3 days ago
It's hard to say just how many individual lives the Boys & Girls Clubs of Volusia/Flagler Counties touched over the past three decades.

Since 2018, the organization has served, on average, 1,218 children each year, according to data from annual reports.

Currently, there are eight clubs: Rymfire Palm Coast; Jeep Beach Edgewater; Harris Saxon Deltona; Rossmeyer Family Holly Hill; Mid-Florida Jeep Lake Helen; Oretha Bell New Smyrna Beach; John H. Dickerson Daytona; and Lacey Family Spring Hill.

In 2021, each club had at least 100 members, according to the organization's annual report. The clubs operate 48 weeks each year with most of the clubs running from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. during the school year and from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the summer.

'We save and change lives every day': Boys & Girls Clubs of Volusia/Flagler celebrates 30 years

Membership costs $25 for the school year and $25 for the summer session, but if a family cannot afford it, Joe Sullivan, the organization's chief professional officer, won't let that stand in the way of a child joining.

"Most organizations like ours pretty much depend on government dollars or collecting fees," Sullivan said.

For the Boys & Girls Clubs of Volusia/Flagler Counties, member fees don't make or break the organization.

Club member dues in 2021 made up just 1% of the revenue and support for the year. Government support amounted to about 50% while community support and donated facilities and in-kind services amounted to about 40% and nearly 9%, respectively.

Government dollars — including funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, also known as the CARES Act, and the American Rescue Plan Act — kept the organization afloat during the pandemic.

COVID-19:All of the COVID-19 stimulus bills, visualized

Sullivan is working on starting a club in Pierson and bringing a second club to Flagler County.

"We try to put our clubs where they’re needed the most," Sullivan said. "There’s a big need for what we do."

