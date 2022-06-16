ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wooster, OH

Triway's seniors go out on top (again) at Wayne-Holmes Senior All-Star Game

By Alex Tichenor, The Daily Record
The Daily Record
The Daily Record
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xourz_0gCVSF0t00

WOOSTER — A young fan approached Hailey Massaro after the home run derby at the Wayne-Holmes All-Star Games with a marker in hand.

He didn't have anything to sign, so he lifted up his hair for Massaro to sign his forehead. After what Massaro just did, he needed an autograph. Someway. Somehow.

Massaro showcased her powerful swing to win the home run derby in dominant fashion, and she and the rest of her Triway teammates went out on top during the last game of their high school careers in an 8-4 Wayne-Holmes Senior All-Star Game win.

On a day that featured no home runs over the two seven-inning games, Massaro made sure the fans got plenty of the long ball during the home run derby as she cranked 24 over the fence — 13 in the first round and 11 in the championship round. Runner-up Emma Flinner finished with two in each round for a total of four.

"It's the greatest feeling," Massaro said. "The girls I was up against were really good and I knew I needed to hit a lot. It's just such a good feeling to see the ball go. It's one of the best feelings in softball."

Contestants were allowed 10 outs — swings that resulted in anything other than a home run. Massaro would have cruised to the title if she only had a few outs to work with.

"Honestly, at first I was really nervous, believe it or not," Massaro said. "But I got in the box, and I was like, 'Breathe, you got this.' I do this every day with my mom. She always soft tosses to me like that. (In my head) I was just with my mom, chillin'. I was having a blast."

During a career that featured plenty of home runs, it was a fitting way to go out before Massaro takes the diamond at Ohio State during the 2023 college season.

"She's a machine," said Triway teammate Emma Hudson, who also competed in the derby, hitting two homers in the preliminary round. "I go up against her and I'm just hoping I can get a few over, honestly. I'm content with what I got. We're just having fun, but even Hailey's 'having fun' is pounding 14 or 15 (home runs)."

Meanwhile, Hudson helped lead the Triway-heavy Blue to victory over Red to finish off the day of all-star festivities. Hudson earned the winning Most Valuable Player honors for Blue, going 2-for-2 with two RBIs.

Tuslaw's Macaira Fox won MVP for Red, going 2-for-3 with a double.

"I just thought it was a lot of fun," Fox said. "There's such great competition. Especially this season, a lot of teams from around the area have been really successful. Just getting to play with and against that competition was a lot of fun and a really cool experience you don't get to do every day."

It was a fitting end for Triway's six seniors at the event (senior No. 7 Emily Yacapraro was invited but could not make it Wednesday). The Division II state champs weren't about to lose their final game, even after trailing 4-1 heading into the bottom of the fourth inning.

Blue went on to score seven runs over the fourth and fifth innings to take a commanding lead that Wooster pitcher Addie Wharton finished off on her home field.

Wooster High School stepped up to host the all-star festivities last minute after severe storms rendered Triway's Roger Wells Field unavailable.

Five Triway players — Hudson, Massaro, Madison Fatzinger, Katie Hoffa and Clowie Flinner — combined for seven of Blue's 10 hits. Hoffa matched her close friend Hudson with two hits of her own. Haylee Pruitt also played in the senior game.

It was one last hurrah for a group that was one of the best senior classes in Wayne County softball history — the class that helped bring Triway a state title earlier this month.

"I didn't even think about until I was asked about it a little bit ago and it made me very sad," Hudson said of playing together with her Triway teammates for perhaps the final time. "I've played with these girls since t-ball, since we didn't even know how to hit off of somebody pitching to us. It's crazy to think I will never, ever get to play with them on a field again. That's where I met most of my best friends ... on a softball field. And I'll continue to make new friends, but I'm definitely going to miss the relationships I made here."

But as happy as Triway's players were to share the field with each other one last time, it was also meaningful for them to share the stage with the rest of the area.

"It was cool to have everyone from Wayne County — the girls you see in the newspaper all the time," Massaro said. "I got to meet new people today and that's so cool. It's so awesome we all got along. It was like it was my own team."

Red's Miriam Peterson (Tuslaw), Brooklyn Yoder (Waynedale) and Emma Stanley (Waynedale) were some of those other girls, finishing with two hits apiece.

With players from three state semifinalists — Hillsdale, Triway and Tuslaw — playing in the futures and senior games, the day was a reminder of softball season that may not be replicated any time soon.

"Because we're such rivals throughout the season, it was crazy for me, looking at a phone, yelling at it and hoping that someone (from Tuslaw) was safe or a ball was going to go out," Hudson said, talking about rooting for Tuslaw in the Div. III state championship game. "I never expected myself to do that, but community is community. I'm just amazed at how well our community did."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
zagsblog.com

North Carolina adds Northwestern transfer Pete Nance

North Carolina may have missed out on Matthew Mayer when he chose Illinois, but they scored a big addition Saturday with the addition of Northwestern transfer Pete Nance. The 6-foot-10 Akron, Ohio native averaged 14.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists while shooting 45% from deep. He will join a loaded Tar Heels team that returns Armando Bacot Jr., Leaky Black, Caleb Love, R.J. Davis and Puff Johnson from last year’s national runner-up squad.
NBA
richlandsource.com

Heat and rain couldn’t stop the 17th Annual Ralph Phillips Memorial Golf Tournament

The heat wave couldn’t stop these golfers. The 17th annual Ralph Phillips Memorial Golf Tournament took place June 16 sponsored by Phillips Tube Group, Inc. In 1999, Ralph Phillips created the Phillips Family Foundation in efforts to support not only the Shelby community, but other areas as well. From the inception of the tournament, most of the organizations that received donations were those that helped the youth and senior citizens. This year, all proceeds are going to Boy Scouts of America Buckeye Council, Girl Scouts of Ohio’s Heartland and Junior Achievement.
SHELBY, OH
Isla Chiu

5 Steakhouses in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes and you reside in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these steakhouses. If you want a steakhouse with a more casual atmosphere, Harry's is a great choice. You can't go wrong with their 14-ounce strip steak, which is their most popular option. The T-bone steak and ribeye are also tasty. If you don't eat red meat, the rotisserie chicken is delicious. As for sides, customers love the scalloped & au gratin potatoes and the restaurant's signature dinner rolls with cinnamon butter.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wooster, OH
Wayne County, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Wayne, OH
Wooster, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Education
Wooster, OH
Education
County
Wayne County, OH
Wayne County, OH
Education
ideastream.org

Canton gets a first look at SARTA Pro Football Hall of Fame streetcar plans

The Stark Area Regional Transit Authority (SARTA) is holding its first public meetings to get input from the community on a proposed streetcar that would connect downtown Canton, the Pro Football Hall of Fame Village and the Akron-Canton Airport. The track would begin downtown with stops at the HOF Village,...
CANTON, OH
WLWT 5

Photographer captures deer swimming in Ohio lake to cool off on hot day

CLEVELAND — Like us, animals are looking for ways to cool off during the heat wave this week, too. Photographer Gabe Leidy with Gabe Leidy Photography captured a deer swimming in the lake at Edgewater Beach in Cleveland on Wednesday. Cleveland reached a high of 97 degrees Wednesday, so the deer took a plunge to get some much-needed relief from the heat.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC4 Columbus

AEP: Some without power until Monday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — There are still approximately 8,000 AEP customers without power Saturday as the company says it continues its effort to restore power after severe storms six days ago. In an update, AEP said all customers should expect their electricity restored by 11:30 p.m. Monday, one week since the storms hit the area. […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
richlandsource.com

City of Mansfield announces one-time sweep for storm debris

MANSFIELD -- After evaluating the aftermath of the storms this week and our budget, the City of Mansfield will make a one-time sweep of the city to pick up branches and yard waste from the storm Monday night. This is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, June 22. There is no...
MANSFIELD, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wayne Holmes
ashlandsource.com

Ashland Ale Fest returns for second year

ASHLAND — Hundreds flocked to downtown Ashland Saturday evening for the second Ashland Ale Fest, where they could browse brews from over 20 breweries, listen to live music, and get grub from local food trucks. Ashland Main Street, who organized the event, started out with 750 tickets sold at...
ASHLAND, OH
daltonkidronnews.com

Not just a road … an adventure: Apple Creek motorcyclist rides every rural road across Ohio

James Weaver, of Apple Creek, and his trusty steed, a Honda Nighthawk, have braved every rural road in Ohio over the past two decades. James Weaver, of Apple Creek, with help from his niece, Courtney Geiser, and other family members, had an extensive display at Fairlawn Mennonite Church about his more than 20 years of adventuring across Ohio – by motorcycle.
APPLE CREEK, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Star Games#Ohio State#Highschoolsports
richlandsource.com

ODNR announces closures in Richland, Ashland and Morrow counties due to storms

Several trails and recreation areas in Ashland, Morrow, and Richland counties will be closed until further notice due to damage caused by recent storms, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. “In order to protect the safety of our visitors, we are temporarily closing areas that were damaged by...
ASHLAND, OH
moderncampground.com

Long Lake Park Campground on the Market for New Owner

Looking for a property to own? Long Lake Park Campground, a Lakeville, Ohio RV campground with beautiful water views, is up for sale. In a LinkedIn post, commercial real estate broker Glenn Esterson said that those interested can submit their offers until June 30. As per a listing on Esterson...
LAKEVILLE, OH
whbc.com

Canton Firefighter on Leave, Accused of Assault

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton firefighter is on paid administrative leave, charged with breaking into the home of a co-worker and assaulting her. 26-year-old Victoria Carafelli is charged with aggravated burglary for breaking into the victim’s Canton home, going through a window where the two fought, according to the police report.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ashland, Crawford, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 13:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ashland; Crawford; Richland The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Richland County in north central Ohio Central Ashland County in north central Ohio Southeastern Crawford County in north central Ohio * Until 245 PM EDT. * At 154 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Crestline, or 8 miles northwest of Mansfield, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Mansfield, Ashland, Galion, Shelby, Ontario, Crestline, Hayesville, Polk, Jeromesville, Bailey Lakes, North Robinson, Mifflin, Rowsburg, Nankin, Shenandoah, Olivesburg and Mohicanville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
The Daily Record

The Daily Record

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
234K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Wooster, OH from The Daily Record.

 http://the-daily-record.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy