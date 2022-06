At 2:47 a.m. Thursday, June 16, 2022, the Burlington Fire Department was alerted to a house fire at. 1210 N. Central Avenue in Burlington. The Acting Battalion Chief, returning from another call, and a police officer arrived at the scene within a minute to find flames and smoke coming from the first-floor window of the two-story single-family home, according to a Thursday release from the fire marshal. They located the sole occupant escaping the fire from the back of the home.

