Hot, humid, with scattered thunderstorms Thursday

WASHINGTON - A summertime preview Friday across the D.C. region with hot temperatures in the mid-90s and the chance for afternoon and evening thunderstorms before an almost perfect spring weekend!. FOX 5's Claire Anderson says it will be breezy with mostly sunny skies through the morning. By the mid-afternoon and...
Arlington County is now under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch. Forecasters say strong storms are possible tonight (Thursday), with damaging winds and maybe even an isolated tornado. The watch was issued at 3:30 p.m. and is in effect until midnight.
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — It was the hottest day of the season so far, and bands heated up the stage as they prepared for the start of “Something in the Water.” There’s something even hotter in downtown D.C. — the weather. The noon-time temperature soared into the mid-90’s, reaching record temperaures. “We wanted to […]
Updated at 6:50 p.m. — The Severe Thunderstorm Watch was canceled at 6:41 p.m., according to a National Weather Service alert. Earlier: Fairfax County is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch, and part of the county is also under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning. The county is under a severe thunderstorm...
D.C.'s nearly triple-digit temperatures didn't keep crowds away from attending day one of the Something in the Water music festival. Despite the heat, spirits were high Friday as Independence Avenue was transformed into festival grounds. Some of the biggest names in music are set to hit the festival's three stages...
The right lane of southbound 355, starting 335 feet south of Marinelli Rd. until 500 feet north of Marinelli Rd on Rockville Pike will be closed beginning Wednesday, June 23 from 9am until 3pm on weekdays for a gas main replacement. The temporary closure is expected to be completed no later than July 29th. A letter, seen below, was sent by Washington Gas to the community regarding the repairs and lane closure.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Just as the summer travel season is heating up, passengers are getting a tough reminder that things may not go as planned.
According to Flight Aware, about 1700 flights were canceled Thursday and by mid-day Friday there were another one thousand cancellations.
The majority of the issues were on the east coast, and the problems were attributed to extreme weather that affected some eastern seaboard states.
According to CBS News, many cancelations were in Charlotte, North Carolina, the Metropolitan New York region and Reagan Washington National in Washington, D.C.
There were also images of planes lined up on the runway at...
When the summer heat descends on Washington, DC, there are plenty of free public swimming pools that families can visit to cool down. But for those who live in the DC suburbs, it may seem like paying for a pricey summer membership is the only way to gain access to an outdoor swimming pool. We're here to assure you that is not the case. There are plenty of outdoor swimming pools near DC that offer a daily pool pass option for families who can't commit to a whole summer of swimming. From hotels with pools in DC that offer families a luxurious daycation to community swimming pools with lots of fun features for kids, these pools are all great places to spend a hot DC summer day.
Pharrell William’s Something in the Water festival brought thousands to Virginia Beach for the music festival’s 2019 start. Now, after a prolonged pandemic, the festival has taken over the heart of Washington, D.C. See photos from the festival featuring artists, activists and advocacy below. Like WTOP on Facebook...
ARLINGTON, Va. (DC News Now) — Environmental officials said people and their pets should stay out of Windy Run because of sewage that was released into the stream. Arlington Department of Environmental Services tweeted about the situation Friday morning. In the tweet, it said that people and animals should avoid entering the water from Windy […]
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — Those who live in Old Town Alexandria are no strangers to flooding; it happens quite frequently on King Street. Now, the city is creating a plan to reduce flooding and boost business, and business owners say the changes can’t come soon enough. The streets of Old Town have seen many floods, […]
To help you make the most of this time of year, this Best Of Washington guide highlights our 101 favorite things to do here in the summer. Read on to find out our picks for fun festivals, ways to get out on the water, refreshing cocktails, rooftop bars, pick-your-own farms, tasty pies, and lots more.
WASHINGTON (WWBT) - Pharrell’s Something in the Water Music Festival will get underway this weekend in its new home in Washington DC. There are some things to know if you plan on heading to the festival this weekend. “We’re encouraging people the best way to experience this is to...
WASHINGTON (7News) — It's officially Juneteenth weekend, and residents in the D.C., Maryland, and Virginia regions are celebrating this holiday weekend in a special way. So, 7News created a long list of the top events honoring this civil rights, social justice and freedom holiday. Juneteenth marks the emancipation of...
This weekend marks Juneteenth (June 19th), a celebration of Black liberation and joy— a celebration the Washington region has been taking part in for decades. It’s also now a federal holiday, and there are plenty events for you to participate in and around D.C. For this week’s Get Out There, we took a look at some great options:
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The largest African-American culture celebration on the East Coast has garnered nationally and locally known artists.
AFRAM 2022 is a two-day festival that coincides with Juneteenth, the commemoration of the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans in 1865 that officially became a federal holiday last year.
The celebration brought big-name performers like Ne-Yo to Druid Hill Park on Saturday.
Pariz, the opening act, gave WJZ an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at his performance.
“It’s a blessing. I worked so hard to be the person I am right now,” Pariz said.
For more than four years, he has been living his passion as a performer.
The hip-hop artist has toured several cities including Los Angeles, New York City and Jacksonville.
“I quit my job, my regular 9-5 and I just pursued this and just kept going.”
The festival celebrating African-American culture will span Druid Hill Park.
WJZ is the proud media partner for AFRAM.
FREDERICK, Md. - Construction will soon begin to repair a massive sinkhole that has been impacting traffic in Frederick, Maryland. The sinkhole is located on Monocacy Boulevard in the area of I-70. It was first reported in early May along the side of road, and within days had stretched across the entire roadway, prompting Monocacy Boulevard to be closed from I-70 at Royal Farms to East South Street.
ACCOKEEK, Md. – From multiple bear sightings between Charles County and Arlington County, Virginia, to a turkey recently attacking a cyclist in Washington, DC, the DMV has started seeing unique wildlife wandering about through public lately. Whether it be foxes, coyotes, bears, or turkeys, it seems the local wildlife...
A 25-foot wide sinkhole has closed part of southbound I-270 in Montgomery County. The right shoulder and two right lanes of southbound 270 before I-370 will be shut down at least until Monday, the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) wrote Wednesday evening. There is currently no estimated time for lanes...
