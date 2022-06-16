ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prescott Valley, AZ

June 16 thru 20 Weekend Weather

Cover picture for the articleTake a quick break and check out the Father’s Day weekend weather for Prescott Valley, Prescott, Chino Valley, & Dewey-Humboldt. Is that rain in the forecast? Expect hot sunny weather for Thursday but as we launch into Friday and the weekend. Chances of precipitation start to increase. Is...

