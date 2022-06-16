June 16 thru 20 Weekend Weather

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The excessive heat warning for metro Phoenix will end at 8 p.m. this afternoon. Some more humid air is following up that very hot air mass. That will tend to keep temperatures down and out of the range of a high warning. We will have some interesting weather; however, a batch of moisture is being squeezed into eastern Arizona, which will result in some thunderstorms there. It’s early in the season, but so far, we’ve had 31 days with 100 degrees or more. Of those, four were 110 or higher. We’ll certainly see more of that.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO