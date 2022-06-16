So Exactly How Smart Do You Think New Jersey Is?

RINGWOOD, N.J. -- New Jersey is suing the Ford Motor Company over hazardous waste dumping on Native American land in Passaic County since the 1960s. Thursday, CBS2's Nick Caloway spoke with people who live there about the toxic pollution's impact.In the hills of Ringwood, a toxic sludge has quietly lingered in the soil and water for decades. "This indigenous community was literally used as a dumping ground. That's the definition of environmental injustice," said Shawn LaTourette, commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection. LaTourette said the state is seeking compensation from Ford to repair degraded natural resources. The automaker started disposing thousands...
