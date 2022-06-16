So Exactly How Smart Do You Think New Jersey Is?

Some people will never, and I mean NEVER take advantage of this, but did you know that you can rent swimming pools by the hour here in New Jersey?. Yes, there are people out there who will rent you their own backyard so you can have your own little oasis for at least a few hours whenever you get the urge to swim. Some people are too grossed out by the idea, but if swimming is one of your go-to summer activities, and you don't have the luxury of owning either an in-ground or above-ground pool, then you'll want to pay close attention to this.

