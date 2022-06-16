ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Matthew Dickerson: Getting out again: Groton State Forest

By Matthew Dickerson
Addison Independent
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt covers 26,164 acres, and it borders or contains eight lakes or ponds big enough to canoe. According to the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources, that makes Groton State Forest the second largest contiguous...

www.addisonindependent.com

Comments / 0

Related
Addison Independent

Connie LaRose fired as Eagle girls’ hoop coach

BRISTOL — Mount Abraham Union High School Athletic Director Devin Wendel informed Eagle girls’ basketball Coach Connie LaRose, 78, on Monday, June 13, she would not return after 31 seasons guiding the program. During her tenure, LaRose’s Eagle teams compiled a 462-222 record, reached 11 Division II finals,...
BRISTOL, VT
suncommunitynews.com

Equestrians gather, compete in Lake Placid

LAKE PLACID | From young children on ponies to Olympic gold medalists and every level in between, equestrians from all around the world participate in the Lake Placid Horse Show and the I Love New York Horse Show in Lake Placid. The Lake Placid Horse Show takes place June 28...
LAKE PLACID, NY
mychamplainvalley.com

Strawberry season kicks off in Vermont

Essex Junction, VT — Strawberry season has kicked off and local farmers have been gearing up for Vermonters to start their annual berry-picking trips. Paul Mazza’s Farm in Essex Junction has seen Vermonters and families trickling in all day, with many walking out with several full quarts. While...
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

Big beer news, shot of whiskey: Harpoon acquires Long Trail

The famous Harpoon Beer Garden at the Artisans Park in Windsor. VBM photo. WhistlePig Whiskey to take over Middlebury brewery assets as part of transaction. Vermont Business Magazine Mass. Bay Brewing Company (parent company of Harpoon Brewery) announced today that it has reached an agreement in principle to acquire Long Trail Brewing Company, producers of award-winning hand-crafted ales under the Long Trail, Otter Creek, and Shed brands.
WINDSOR, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vermont#Hoop#Sports#Groton State Forest#The Addison Independent#Eagle#Mav
WCAX

Vermont man’s forgotten ashes finally laid to rest beside wife

FAIR HAVEN, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man was finally laid to rest beside his wife on Friday, nearly 40 years after he died, all thanks to the hard work of some strangers. We told you a few months ago about the discovery of an urn at a local law office, and how the Fair Haven Historical Society got to work trying to figure out whose remains were inside.
FAIR HAVEN, VT
WCAX

South Burlington police help ducks cross street

Stowe Mountain Rescue shared a touching photo of the rescue dog who found a missing Springfield man Thursday after a three-day search. One of the best known craft brewers in Vermont has been bought by a Massachusetts company. Officer-involved use of force investigation underway in Newfane. Updated: 5 hours ago.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont teacher retires after 42 years at the same school

ESSEX, Vt. — After 42 years, Peter Gustafson is ready to retire. “I will miss it a lot. I really will. I’ll miss the daily routine and coaching as well," Gustafson said. He arrived at Albert D. Lawton Middle School in 1980 and estimates that he’s taught more than 5,000 students and coached more than 3,100 runners. He started the school's cross country team when he arrived.
ESSEX, VT
WCAX

Sailboat capsizes near Marble Island in Colchester

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A water rescue in Colchester Saturday afternoon had police from multiple agencies, including Colchester Technical Rescue, Coast Guard, and Burlington Fire Department, responding to reports of a sailboat capsized on Lake Champlain’s Malletts Bay near Marble Island. Five people went into the water but all were safely assisted to shore. No injuries were reported, but the 24-foot sailboat did sink.
glensfallschronicle.com

Strawberry season: Fewer places to go pick

It’s strawberry season. Picking opportunities are not as available locally as they are for blueberries and raspberries in their seasons, and there’s one less option this year as Strawberry Ridge Farm in Granville has exited the strawberry business. Two farms locally that do have strawberries to pick are...
GRANVILLE, NY
WCAX

Vermont brewer acquired by Massachusetts company

WINDSOR, Vt. (WCAX) - One of the best known craft brewers in Vermont has been bought by a Massachusetts company. Mass. Bay Brewing Company, which produces Harpoon IPA, has acquired Long Trail Brewing Company. The two CEOs announced Friday Mass. Bay will continue to operate the Long Trail Riverside Pub...
WCAX

Search dog rescues, comforts missing Springfield man

CAVENDISH, Vt. (WCAX) - Stowe Mountain Rescue shared a touching photo of the rescue dog who found a missing Springfield man Thursday after a three-day search. The canine comforted 65-year-old Donald Gurney with cuddles when he was located near Knapp Pond in Cavendish. Stowe Mountain Rescue writes in a Facebook...
SPRINGFIELD, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont State Police opens new field station in Berlin

BERLIN, Vt. — Vermont State Police held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new field station in Berlin on Friday. The facility is replacing the barracks in Middlesex. It has new technology and features to make it more comfortable for people working there. “We’re incredibly honored and grateful to have...
BERLIN, VT
VTDigger

Police say money at center of dispute between mother and son leading to fatal shooting in Woodstock

Police on Wednesday identified Dieter Seier, 67, of Cornish, New Hampshire, as the person Jay Wilson, 45, of Woodstock, shot and killed Tuesday afternoon. Wilson died of a self-inflicted gunshot after an hourslong standoff, police said. Read the story on VTDigger here: Police say money at center of dispute between mother and son leading to fatal shooting in Woodstock.
WOODSTOCK, VT
CBS New York

Amtrak expanding service between New York, Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Amtrak has announced an expansion of service between New York City and Vermont.On July 29, Amtrak's Ethan Allen Express will begin offering service to New York City from downtown Burlington. The train will make stops in Vergennes and Middlebury before it reaches Rutland, the current northern terminus of the Ethan Allen Express, which travels to New York via Albany, with stops along the way.The last regularly scheduled passenger rail service to Vermont's largest city ended in 1953."Very soon, we will be able to climb aboard a train in downtown Burlington, and arrive in New York City in time...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WCAX

New Vermont State Police barracks officially opened

BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont State Police held a ribbon-cutting on Friday to celebrate their new field station. The old Mid-State Library is now the new Berlin state police barracks. It replaces the outdated Middlesex barracks. The Vermont Legislature allocated about $2.7 million for the renovation. Troopers say the...
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

‘Bernie Mittens' benefitting Vermont LGBTQ+ nonprofit

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Mitten season may still be months away, but this Pride Month, some recognizable mittens are warming hearts instead of hands. The maker of the official Bernie Mittens announced a new charitable partnership Friday with a nonprofit supporting LGBTQ+ youth in Vermont. Vermont Teddy Bear is the...
VERMONT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy