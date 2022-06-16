Matthew Dickerson: Getting out again: Groton State Forest

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Amtrak has announced an expansion of service between New York City and Vermont.On July 29, Amtrak's Ethan Allen Express will begin offering service to New York City from downtown Burlington. The train will make stops in Vergennes and Middlebury before it reaches Rutland, the current northern terminus of the Ethan Allen Express, which travels to New York via Albany, with stops along the way.The last regularly scheduled passenger rail service to Vermont's largest city ended in 1953."Very soon, we will be able to climb aboard a train in downtown Burlington, and arrive in New York City in time...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO