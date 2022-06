CAZ552-171215- Orange County Coastal Areas- Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 58 to 63. Light winds. .FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs. around 68 at the beaches to 70 to 75 farther inland and near. higher coastal terrain....