The Repository

East Canton's Tom Loy named Inter-Valley Conference Boys Track and Field Coach of the Year

By The Repository
The Repository
The Repository
 3 days ago
East Canton's Tom Loy is the 2022 Inter-Valley Conference Boys Track and Field Coach of the Year.

Loy helped lead the Hornets to a team title at the IVC Championships and a share of the Division III regional title. East Canton also finished sixth at this year's state meet.

Tusky Valley's Hannah Wyler was named the girls MVP. Trojans head coach Mandy McElwee was voted girls coach of the year.

ALL-INTER-VALLEY CONFERENCE TRACK AND FIELD TEAM

BOYS

First team

Long jump:Mason Tucci, Sandy Valley

High jump: Braxton Wilson, Newcomerstown

Shot put: Brayden Adams, Garaway

Discus: Kurt Haney, Claymont

Pole vault: David Adams, Indian Valley

3,200-meter relay: East Canton (Andrew Wade, Brylan Holland, Jonathan Randulic, Landen Demos)

110 hurdles: Brennan Betz, East Canton

100: Alec Terakedis Claymont

800 relay: Ridgewood (Xavier Lamneck, Kigenn Millender, Kaleb Schrock, Dalton Patterson

1,600: Gabe Shilling, East Canton

400 relay: Ridgewood (AJ Incarnato, Kigenn Millender, Max Humphrey, Dalton Patterson)

400: Brendan Chapman, Garaway

300 hurdles: Xavier Lamneck Ridgewood

800: Jackson Triplett, Tusky Central Catholic

200: Alec Terakedis, Claymont

3,200:Brylan Holland, East Canton

1,600 relay: Ridgewood (Xavier Lamneck, Kigenn Millender, Kaleb Shrock, Dalton Patterson)

MVP: Alec Terakedis, Claymont, soph.

Coach of the Year: Tom Loy, East Canton

Second team

Long jump: Bladon Garland, Newcomerstown

High jump: Silas Miller, Tusky Valley

Shot put: Tate Amicone, Garaway

Discus: Kieran Kraher, Buckeye Trail

Pole vault: Janson Alloway, Buckeye Trail

3,200-meter relay: Indian Valley (Max Steed, Kolton Smith, Joe Carlisle, Max Kinsey)

110 hurdles: Grayden Mooneyham, Claymont

100: Mason Tucci, Sandy Valley

800 relay: Malvern (KJ Waffler, KJ Thomas, Landyn Huffman, Xavier Watson)

1,600: Jackson Triplett, Tusky Central Catholic

400 relay: Claymont (Alex Terakedis, Killan Hoefels, Mac McCluskey, Keaton Host)

400: Lucas McCauley, East Canton

300 hurdles: Grayden Mooneyham, Claymont

800: Quinten Schwartz, Garaway

200: Brendan Chapman, Garaway

3,200: Gabe Shilling, East Canton

1,600 relay: Garaway (Ty Walters, Quinten Schwartz, JD Young, Brendan Chapman)

Honorable mention

Buckeye Trail: Franko Rome, sr.; Charlie Parry, soph. Claymont: Killian Hoefels, jr.; Brennan Shaver, sr. Conotton Valley: Evan Siedel, jr.; Evan Rice, jr. East Canton: Connor Groghan, sr.; Austin Jones, sr. Garaway: Caleb Miller, jr.; Ethan Miller, jr. Hiland: Michal Kuhns, sr.; Kendrick Wilson, jr. Indian Valley: Evan Broome, sr.; Gio Lopez, jr. Malvern: Frank McClelland, jr.; Shane Rodgers, jr. Newcomerstown: Brandan Webber, jr.; Austin Lambes, sr. Ridgewood: Logan Sesser, fr.; Tommy Pence, fr. Sandy Valley: Jason Morris, soph.; Deaune Early, fr. Strasburg: Carter Pratt, sr.; Jacob Ross sr. Tusky Central Catholic: John Nguyen, jr.; Drew Lakota, jr. Tusky Valley: Trevor Warren, sr.; Lucas Loibl, sr.

GIRLS

First team

Long jump: Makyah Maple, Claymont

High jump: Lexi Tucci, Sandy Valley

Shot put: Makayla Sitzlar, Garaway

Discus: Brook Stookey, Tusky Valley

Pole vault: Caitlyn Green, Newcomerstown

3,200-meter relay: Indian Valley (Rylee Raymond, Alisha Shaw, Brooklyn Myers, Micayela Plants)

100 hurdles: Emma Benner, Tusky Valley

100: Alaina Heller, Sandy Valley

800 relay: Tusky Valley (Emma Benner, Cara Pipitone, Leah Bourquin, Ella McElwee)

1,600: Hannah Wyler, Tusky Valley

400 relay: Newcomerstown (Marlie Moner, Caitlin Green, Zoey Mathews, Jamie Warmouth)

400: Ella McElwee, Tusky Valley

300 hurdles: Kenadi Yoder, Garaway

800: Hannah Wyler, Tusky Valley

200: Ella McElwee, Tusky Valley

3,200: Hannah Wyler, Tusky Valley

1,600 relay: Tusky Valley (Ella McElwee, Leah Bourquin, Cara Pipitone, Hannah Wyler)

Most Valuable Track Athlete: Hannah Wyler, Tusky Valley, sr.

Coach of the Year: Mandy McElwee, Tusky Valley

Second team

Long jump: Lexi Tucci, Sandy Valley

High jump: Bre Taylor, Indian Valley

Shot put: Liberty Dunlap, Claymont

Discus: Shanaray Kager, East Canton

Pole vault: Aliyah Ross, Tusky Valley

3,200-meter relay: Garaway (Jessie Johnson, Mya Wengerd, Ellie Goehring, Megan Schwartz)

100 hurdles: Meg O’Donnell, Tusky Central Catholic

100: Mikyah Maple, Claymont

800 relay: Claymont (Averi Wallace, Makyah Maple, Alexa Brick, Natalie Kinsey)

1,600: Audrey Wade, East Canton

400 relay: Tusky Valley (Cara Pipitone, Emma Benner, Leah Bourquin, Chloe Ritter-Betz)

400: Averi Wallace, Claymont

300 hurdles: Alaina Heller, Sandy Valley

800: Jessie Johnson, Garaway

200: Averi Wallace, Claymont

3,200: Audrey Wade, East Canton

1,600 relay: Indian Valley (Micayela Plants, Rylee Raymond, Brooklyn Myers, Alisha Shaw)

Honorable mention

Buckeye Trail: Ava Tank, Sr.; Riley Ward, soph. Claymont: Jillian Patterson fr.; Ailey Wood, soph. Conotton Valley: Haley Myers, soph.; Mackenzie Willoughby, soph. East Canton: Annie Canter, jr.; Klara Pero, jr. Garaway: Hailey Schlabach, jr. Hiland: Ryanna Liys, soph.; Autumn Shaw, soph. Indian Valley: Chloe Erb, jr.; Sophia Cox, jr. Malvern: Lanie Bower, sr. Alyiah Watson, soph. Newcomerstown: Marlie Moner, jr.; Zoey Mathews, soph. Ridgewood: Kaelynn Robinson, jr.; Jessica Dotson, jr. Sandy Valley: Casey Russell, fr. Abbey Parker, sr. Strasburg: Ella Pumphrey, sr.; Macy Willoughby, sr. Tusky Central Catholic: Rylee Dillon, jr.; Gina Sciarretti, sr. Tusky Valley: Sarah Watson, soph.; Aliya Ross, sr.

