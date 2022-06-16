ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

Things to do: Juneteenth festival, Dave Matthews tribute, Kurt Warner movie, Jaycee Fair

By Ed Balint, The Repository
The Repository
The Repository
 3 days ago

Juneteenth celebration in Canton

The Juneteenth Community Festival is Saturday and Sunday at Nimisilla Park, 1075 Mahoning Road NE.

Live music, vendors, children's activities, giveaways and a Father's Fun Day will be featured. Festivities are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

The event is titled, "One Puzzle – Many Pieces."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mXWyf_0gCVPaSf00

Dave Matthews tribute concert in Jackson Twp.

A Dave Matthews tribute band will perform 7:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Jackson Amphitheater.

"Trippin Billies" has been performing across the country for the last 25 years. The amphitheater, 7454 Community Parkway in Jackson Township, opens at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets, $10 plus fees, can be purchased online at www.eventbrite.com/ .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BsIpK_0gCVPaSf00

Jaycee Fair open in North Canton

The 70th annual North Canton Jaycee Fair started earlier this week and continues through Saturday.

The event is at Dogwood Park on Seventh Street NE, and runs 6 to 11 p.m. The Jaycee Charitable Gaming Tent for adults opens at 7 p.m.

Children's activities include amusement park rides. Ride tickets are $1 each or 12 for $10. A one-day band for unlimited rides is $25. Food vendors also will be on site, including nachos, lemonade, cotton candy, fudge, sausage, barbecue and cheesesteak sandwiches.

Wooster-based band Whiskey Bound performs Southern rock at 7 p.m. Friday. The Scenic Route, a pop rock band from Stark County, performs at 7 p.m. Saturday.

The Scenic Route features vocalist Rachel Crozier, who earlier this year was awarded EN-RICH-MENT Fine Arts Academy's "Macy Gray Rising Star Award."

For more event details, go to www.visitcanton.com/events/north-canton-jaycee-fair/ .

More: From Battle of the Bands to Macy Gray award: Scenic Route singer still making music

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ND0tP_0gCVPaSf00

Fatherhood Festival at Hall of Fame Village

The Fatherhood Festival is Friday through Sunday at the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls in Canton.

The event is in partnership with the NFL Alumni Association and Pro Football Hall of Fame. Activities include "Chalk Talks" with Hall of Famers Anthony Muñoz, Mike Singletary and active NFL players.

The event also coincides with Father's Day. Tickets are available online at www.hofvillage.com/p/events/fatherhood-festival .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HLNJq_0gCVPaSf00

Friday features the  5 p.m. movie, "American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story" at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. General admission is $8 and VIP tickets are $20. Children 12 and under are admitted free.

Saturday features a 7 p.m. stadium concert by country music artist Jordan Davis. Other activities are also scheduled throughout the day. General admission tickets are $25 and VIP tickets are $125. Children 12 and under are admitted free.

For the full schedule of events and more information, visit www.hofvillage.com/p/events/fatherhood-festival .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18DBhj_0gCVPaSf00

Canal Fulton concert series starts

Canal Fulton's inaugural concert series kicks off Friday with headliners Out of Eden taking the amphitheater stage at 8 p.m at St. Helena Heritage Park, 123 Tuscarawas St. NW.

Entertainment begins at 6 p.m. Friday with Yankee Bravo.

The concerts are free and parking is available for $10 at the park. Free parking is available at the former elementary school park and throughout downtown.

Mayor Joe Schultz said the parking fee helps to offset some of the costs of putting on the concerts. A number of sponsors have signed on to fund the series.

On Sunday, Eric Clapton tribute band Evolution, featuring local musician Chris Wintrip, will headline a Father's Day car show and concert. The car show is from 3 to 7 p.m. with the concert at 4 p.m. The concert and parking at the park are free for this special event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e5Hcb_0gCVPaSf00

Motown tribute on June 25 in Jackson

"Motor City Music Revue" will be presented on June 25 at La Pizzaria, 3656 Dressler Road NW in Jackson Township.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for the dinner and show, which cost $39.95. Reservations are required by calling 330-327-2087 or can be made online through Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/ by searching for La Pizzaria.

Dinner features chicken parmesan, sides, salad, roll, beverage and dessert.

Stardust Dinner Theatre and Spotlight Entertainment are presenting the Motown tribute concert, including the songs of Diana Ross & The Supremes, The Temptations, the Four Tops, Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, Smokey Robinson, Mary Wells and The Contours.

Music will be performed live in the Crystal Room with a full band and singers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tW3l6_0gCVPaSf00

Stray Cat Strut on Friday at Uniontown Community Park

Cripple Creek Ferals and Friends will hold its annual Stray Cat Strut fundraising event at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Uniontown Community Park, 3696 Apollo St. NW.

Tickets are $30 tickets in advance, with five free raffle tickets included; buy advance tickets through PayPal at criplcrkferals@aol.com. Tickets at the door are $35 (raffle tickets not included; sold separately). Each ticket includes unlimited non-alcoholic beverages and two wine/beer drinks.

Guests are invited to dress up in ’80s-themed outfits. Food and music also will be featured. The event will take place indoors with an outside deck.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Things to do: Juneteenth festival, Dave Matthews tribute, Kurt Warner movie, Jaycee Fair

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic tickets on sale

CANTON, Ohio – Tickets are on sale for the Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic over Labor Day weekend. The game will pit the Central State University Marauders – Ohio’s sole Black HBCU team – against the Winston-Salem State University Rams at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
CANTON, OH
Cleveland.com

Akron to celebrate Fourth of July with fireworks and Rib, White and Blue Festival July 1-4

AKRON, Ohio – Akron’s Fourth of July celebrations include the Rib, White and Blue Festival July 1-4 at Lock 3 and fireworks displays at three locations. The Rib, White, and Blue Festival is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. each day. The annual fest features national rib vendors that compete for Best Ribs, Best Sauce and People’s Choice awards. Admission to the fest is free. Food is available for purchase and includes ribs, pulled pork, chicken, corn and a variety of fair food. Local vendors include Homemade Delites and Stray Dog. No outside food or drinks are permitted.
AKRON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Canton, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Society
City
Canal Fulton, OH
City
Canton, OH
Canton, OH
Government
Canton, OH
Society
cleveland19.com

Juneteenth in Northeast Ohio: List of events happening this weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Juneteenth celebrations are quickly approaching with several events set to occur in Northeast Ohio. The holiday takes place each year on June 19, commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. Juneteenth is a celebration of emancipation and freedom for the Black community. Here is...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Sammy Hagar & The Circle gives fans a hot summer night of radio hits at sweaty Blossom gig: Photos

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio -- In terms of live performances, it’s the rare occasion when a band plays its own studio track as walk-up music. That was the case when former Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar & The Circle -- bassist Michael Anthony (Van Halen), drummer Jason Bonham and guitarist Vic Johnson -- arrived on stage after blaring the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee act’s apropos “Summer Nights” over the PA on a hot, humid and sticky Thursday night at Blossom Music Center.
CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH
ideastream.org

Canton gets a first look at SARTA Pro Football Hall of Fame streetcar plans

The Stark Area Regional Transit Authority (SARTA) is holding its first public meetings to get input from the community on a proposed streetcar that would connect downtown Canton, the Pro Football Hall of Fame Village and the Akron-Canton Airport. The track would begin downtown with stops at the HOF Village,...
CANTON, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Matthews
Person
Tom Benson
Person
Smokey Robinson
Person
Diana Ross
Person
Tom Hall
Person
Marvin Gaye
Person
Anthony Muñoz
coolcleveland.com

Akron Civic Theatre Presents an Evening of Drag

When the Akron Civic Theatre’s Knight Stage presents an evening called “Thursdays Are a Drag!” (exclaimation mark included), they’re describing the program literally — and inaccurately. It certainly won’t be boring but it will be packed with drag — as in drag artists, performing their...
AKRON, OH
Isla Chiu

5 Steakhouses in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes and you reside in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these steakhouses. If you want a steakhouse with a more casual atmosphere, Harry's is a great choice. You can't go wrong with their 14-ounce strip steak, which is their most popular option. The T-bone steak and ribeye are also tasty. If you don't eat red meat, the rotisserie chicken is delicious. As for sides, customers love the scalloped & au gratin potatoes and the restaurant's signature dinner rolls with cinnamon butter.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Music#Localevent#Local Life#Things To Do#What To Do#Movie Info#Havingfun#Whiskey Bound#Southern#The Scenic Route
theurbannews.com

Songs, Movies & Moments: June 2022

LeBron James continues to give back to his hometown of Akron, Ohio. A few years after opening up his I PROMISE school, which provides educational support to at-risk children, the basketball legend is taking his resources to the medical industry. The LeBron James Family Foundation recently revealed its plan to...
AKRON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Sneaker show connects businesses, sneakerheads

CLEVELAND — For some folks, footwear is more than fashion or function, it’s a business. The Snkrville convention in northeast Ohio helped small businesses step into the spotlight and share their soles with collectors. Melena Thomas is a self-proclaimed sneaker head. “All my life since I was a...
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
WYTV.com

Customers shocked, saddened by Warren Ponderosa’s closure

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Customers say they were “shocked” and “bummed out” after learning the Ponderosa Steakhouse on Elm Road wouldn’t be opening. A sign on the door tells guests “this location has been permanently closed.” It also thanked customers. “It hurts...
WARREN, OH
whbc.com

News On Fulton Road Pedestrian Tunnel

Pam Cook is joined by Justin Chesnic of ODOT to talk about the latest in Stark County traffic construction. Many have waited for a time frame on the beginning of the Fulton Road Pedestrian Tunnel. Take a listen for news on that project and others. Tune in every Friday at 7:10 to hear from Justin on what’s happening in Stark County.
STARK COUNTY, OH
The Repository

The Repository

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
795K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Canton, OH from Canton Repository.

 http://cantonrep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy