ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

SARTA sees 5% bump in May ridership, largest spike since COVID-19 outbreak

By Benjamin Duer, The Repository
The Repository
The Repository
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zwcWr_0gCVPZWo00

CANTON – As gas prices continue to climb into uncharted territory, more people are riding the bus to work, home or just to get around.

The Stark Area Regional Transit Authority saw a 5% increase in ridership in May when the average gas price was $4.21 a gallon.

Now it's near or at $5 per gallon.

SARTA Executive Director Kirt Conrad attributed the May increase of approximately 20,000 more rides, the largest hike since the pandemic, to pump prices.

"There's studies that show gas prices are about 90% correlated to increase in ridership, so it's pretty directly related," Conrad said.

He said the situation is similar to 2008 when gas prices rose to nearly $4 a gallon. Those prices eventually went down to $1.45 in April 2020.

In Ohio, the price at the pump has been gradually climbing since April 2020. It suddenly went from $3 to $4 a gallon in March and continues to rise, according to a chart from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

According to a 2008 study by Transportation Research Board, U.S. demands on public transit increase on average by 1.2% for every 10% increase in gas prices.

Conrad expects more will ride buses if prices stay the same or worsen, but SARTA has the capacity to handle the increase.

"That's what we saw in 2008," he said.

Free weekend service in Akron

METRO RTA in the Akron area charted a similar increase from mid-April to mid-May. The rise peaked slightly above 15% on May 9 when gas prices started to hit the $4 mark.

Molly Becker, director of public relations and marketing, said METRO officials have seen a recent ridership decrease due to summer breaks for University of Akron and Akron Public School students.

"We are offering free weekend service through August," Becker wrote in an email.

She added: "And with gas prices on the rise we are hoping to garner more ridership from our core ridership and have the community continue to see METRO as another viable transportation option now and into the future."

Still recovering from pandemic

Claudia Amrhein, general manager for Portage Area Regional Transit Authority, said it was too soon to measure the impact fuel prices have had on PARTA bus ridership.

Like METRO, Amrhein said, the ridership has dropped since Kent State University students went on summer break.

"Like most transit agencies, we reduce some services during the pandemic and we're still working to restore them," she said. "Like other employers, there has been a (labor) shortage. Workers and drivers are no exception."

Reach Benjamin Duer at 330-580-8567 or ben.duer@cantonrep.com

Follow on Twitter @bduerREP

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

AEP: Some without power until Monday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — There are still approximately 8,000 AEP customers without power Saturday as the company says it continues its effort to restore power after severe storms six days ago. In an update, AEP said all customers should expect their electricity restored by 11:30 p.m. Monday, one week since the storms hit the area. […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stark County, OH
Traffic
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
Stark County, OH
Health
Akron, OH
Coronavirus
Akron, OH
Health
County
Stark County, OH
City
Akron, OH
State
Ohio State
Stark County, OH
Coronavirus
Local
Ohio Traffic
Akron, OH
Traffic
Local
Ohio Health
WYTV.com

Customers shocked, saddened by Warren Ponderosa’s closure

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Customers say they were “shocked” and “bummed out” after learning the Ponderosa Steakhouse on Elm Road wouldn’t be opening. A sign on the door tells guests “this location has been permanently closed.” It also thanked customers. “It hurts...
WARREN, OH
WFMJ.com

Hubbard manufacturing company to relocate headquarters to Ravenna

Industrial Commercial Properties (ICP) has announced on Wednesday that Boston Group will be relocating its headquarters and manufacturing operations from Hubbard to Ravenna. ICP Vice President of Leasing and Acquisitions, Austin Semarjian says this move will bring important new jobs to Ohio and the city of Ravenna. "Our goal is...
RAVENNA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rta#Public Transit#Gas Prices#Sarta
spectrumnews1.com

Sneaker show connects businesses, sneakerheads

CLEVELAND — For some folks, footwear is more than fashion or function, it’s a business. The Snkrville convention in northeast Ohio helped small businesses step into the spotlight and share their soles with collectors. Melena Thomas is a self-proclaimed sneaker head. “All my life since I was a...
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
wtuz.com

New Phila Provides Sinkhole Update

Nick McWilliams reporting – Following a sinkhole that appeared on Second Street Northeast over two weeks ago, New Philadelphia officials have provided an update. Work and planning has been ongoing to secure the roadway and build it back up, after the sizable hole developed due to a failing storm-sewer manhole.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
Morning Journal

Bridge Pointe Commons in Elyria reaches full capacity

Local social service providers and funders coordinated their efforts to end homelessness in Lorain County which resulted in Bridge Pointe Commons reaching full capacity in May 2022, according to a news release. Bridge Pointe Commons is a 62-bed permanent housing facility for people who are homeless, have mental health concerns,...
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

SNAP benefits expanded during power outages

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The severe storms that hit Northeast Ohio earlier this week have left many homes without power and families with loss of perishable food. Families participating in SNAP who may have lost perishable food in their refrigerators have 10 days to request replacement benefits, according to a Facebook post from the Ohio Association […]
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Akron to celebrate Fourth of July with fireworks and Rib, White and Blue Festival July 1-4

AKRON, Ohio – Akron’s Fourth of July celebrations include the Rib, White and Blue Festival July 1-4 at Lock 3 and fireworks displays at three locations. The Rib, White, and Blue Festival is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. each day. The annual fest features national rib vendors that compete for Best Ribs, Best Sauce and People’s Choice awards. Admission to the fest is free. Food is available for purchase and includes ribs, pulled pork, chicken, corn and a variety of fair food. Local vendors include Homemade Delites and Stray Dog. No outside food or drinks are permitted.
AKRON, OH
The Repository

The Repository

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
795K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Canton, OH from Canton Repository.

 http://cantonrep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy